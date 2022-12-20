ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

hpr1.com

JOSEF OLIVIERI: NORTH DAKOTA’S GODFATHER OF HAIR

The following interview was done in February of 2016, just a few months after Mr. Josef Olivieri's 90th birthday. We're sorry to hear of his passing at the age of 97 on December 22, 2022. As we remember the life and legacy of Mr. Josef, we send our condolences to his family and community.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project

(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

VA Fargo Giving tree remaining tags have been picked up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This is the first year the Fargo VA has done a giving tree and they say they have been absolutely blown away by the response! The VA says the tree has been refilled from the original tags, thanks to the community. The purpose of...
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

All North Dakotans Know This – “You Can Die Out There”

One of the most significant things I have learned in my life in the last 9 years... ...ALWAYS have respect and fear for the weather in North Dakota, NEVER ever take it lightly, for it could cost you your life. I moved from San Diego, California back in 2014 to Fargo, North Dakota. I will never forget the night before I left, I watched the movie FARGO -after about ten minutes, I hit pause and said to myself "What in the heck am I doing?" Obviously, I wasn't prepared mentally or physically for the move for one simple reason - I had no idea how deadly and serious the weather is in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show

LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A couple from Leonard, North Dakota, appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday, December 21. Rhonda and Eric Klubben are celebrating their 60th birthdays in New York City. They were first in line for the show and picked from the crowd to play a game with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
LEONARD, ND
wdayradionow.com

NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions

(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

South Fargo fire starts with mattress, destroys bedroom

FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire around 12:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. “We had no fire extension into the attic,” Battalion Chief Joe...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

NDSU Football Adds 20 High School Standouts on Early Signing Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of 20 high school student-athletes to the Bison program Wednesday, Dec. 21, the first day of the three-day early signing period for Division I football. The signing class includes three players from North...
FARGO, ND
fargomonthly.com

Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef & Owner Ryan Nitschke

Meet the Executive Chef & owner of Luna Fargo, Sol Ave. Kitchen, Nova Eateries + More. The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo community is full of talent, especially in the culinary industry. Talented folks from all over bring with them different and unique backgrounds, skills and passions to our area. And we want to take you inside their culinary masterminds. Let’s meet our community’s chefs in our Chef Spotlight!
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Challenges mount for homeless people during frigid temps, F-M shelters full

FARGO (KFGO) – Wednesday is the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, and with temperatures again dipping into the negative double digits and Fargo-Moorhead’s homeless shelters completely full, challenges for the unhoused in the community are mounting. Mark was homeless for years but he got sober...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fergus Falls man facing charges in death of girlfriend in St. Paul

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Fergus Falls man is facing charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend. Authorities tell WDAY Radio that 44-year-old Matthew Ecker allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig early Friday at her apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood. Police say Ecker originally told officers that...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Gold coins discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received two gold coins weighing at 1 ounce each; total value for both is $3,605.60. One was found last Tuesday in a kettle at Hornbacher’s South 32nd, and another was received from the Hornbacher’s Northport kettle.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue

FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
FARGO, ND

