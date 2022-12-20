Read full article on original website
KSLA
2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men from Keithville for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicle from a storage yard in the area. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicles came from a storage yard located in the 7400 block of W Bert Kouns. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, are both accused of possessing a stolen gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Martin is also accused of possessing a blue 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Halton City, Texas.
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone in need
Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone …. Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Late touchdown pushes Houston past UL-Lafayette in …. Late touchdown pushes Houston past...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seek suspects in thefts
What appears to be a blue SUV was observed in the early morning hours of December 10 pulling a utility trailer with a Honda side by side. The trailer and UTV were stolen from a neighborhood west of OT’s Landing, according to Wake Village PD. Police suspect that this vehicle made a stop in Wake Village and acquired an ATV from a residence on Goldfinch Road. Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Wake Village Police Department.
KSLA
Texarkana donates fire truck to volunteer fire dept. in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Ark. retired one of its fire trucks Thursday, Dec. 22 and donated the vehicle to the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department in Miller County. “We don’t get a whole lot for the price of these used units, so it’s easy for us to...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Arrests
Titus County arrested 37-year-old Tyler Marcus Hightower of Mt. Pleasant on a bond forfeiture warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 32-year-old Christine Sharpe of Dallas for Fraudulent Use and Possession of ID information, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of...
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
ktoy1047.com
Overturned truck shuts down traffic
According to Texarkana, Texas, police, the driver seems to have taken the curve too fast on the southbound flyover to 369/Jarvis Parkway. The road was closed for hours while the fire department and police worked the scene. The police said there were no injuries in the accident. Attorney General Paxton...
ktoy1047.com
SWEPCO working to restore power after overnight outages
Outages have been reported in the Texarkana area, with SWEPCO working early Friday morning to restore power to customers. SWEPCO has a live outage map on their website where customers can check the status of their neighborhood to see when power is expected to be restored. Although the holidays are...
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
magnoliareporter.com
Man receives probation for striking child
Laquadric Johnson of Magnolia was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to striking his four-month-old child in the head while assaulting the baby’s mother on their front porch in Magnolia. The actual charges against Johnson which he plead to on all counts were domestic battering, terroristic...
KSLA
Texarkana hardware store selling last-minute supplies for people to winterize homes
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The mad rush of those preparing for the next few days of extremely cold weather continued Thursday, Dec. 22. Texarkana hardware stores are working overtime trying to meet the demand. Thursday morning, a delivery truck arrived at General Supply Hardware in Texarkana, Texas bringing supplies to...
KSLA
Man still missing from Idabel, McCurtain County; foul play possible in case
IDABEL, OKLA. (KSLA) -The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is still actively looking for a man missing since late July. On the evening of July 31, Eric Haley was last seen leaving the Catfish King in Idabel, driving a white Toyota Camry. He was reported missing by his ex-wife.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
magnoliareporter.com
Recent Columbia County marriage licenses
Editor’s Note: The Columbia County Clerk’s Office has not issued any new marriage licenses since mid-October. The electronic filing system used by the county to issue and record the licenses was affected by a cyber attack against file servers operated by Apprentice Information Systems, which works with Columbia and many other Arkansas counties. Since mid-October, marrying couples have had to obtain licenses in neighboring counties that use different servers. The Clerk’s Office expects the problem to be fixed by January 1.
ktalnews.com
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
