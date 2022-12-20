Read full article on original website
NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
wdayradionow.com
12-21-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 1
6:30 - 6:42 - Show open… What's to come?... Ways to be a part of the show. Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks @ 7 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks @ 9 p.m. Carlos Correa flips form signing with San Francisco Giants to New York Mets. 13 year deal...
wdayradionow.com
Update: NDSU Equestrian Club saved from budget cuts
(Fargo, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you the past few weeks, NDSU's Equestrian Club has been saved despite budget cuts at the school. Coach Tara Swanson announced Thursday that her position had been saved from elimination. The Equestrian Team's members started an online...
wdayradionow.com
Making your FAVORITE BEER? This is How They Do "IT" Ft. Drekker Brewing
Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes behind the scenes to learn how your favorite beer gets made with Tom Knowlton, Head Brewer at Drekker Brewing In Fargo, ND. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
wdayradionow.com
Local veteran stages "Operation Sleep Out" campaign to collect winter gear for Ukrainians
(Fargo, ND) -- A local Air Force veteran is sleeping in a tent for 17 days. He says "Operation Sleep Out" is a campaign aimed at raising supplies and funding for Ukrainian war victims. "These extreme elements is just a reminder to local people that we live at the same...
wdayradionow.com
12-22-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
17:36 - Stephanie Cook a Cass County farmer and Volunteer Director for North Dakota Soybean Growers Association talks with the WAG crew about her life in farming and agriculture. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and...
wdayradionow.com
Crews respond to South Fargo apartment fire
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Fire crews had to brave the bitter cold to fight a fire at an apartment complex on the city's south side Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the 13-hundred-block of 32nd Street South around 9:00 a.m. after heavy smoke was seen coming from the third floor of the building.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police headquarters lobby closing early
(Fargo, ND) -- If you have any business you need to attend to at the Fargo Police Department's headquarters, you only have a few more hours to stop by. The Department tells us that the lobby at HQ will be closing at 2 p.m. Thursday. The early closure is due to meeting and training time for FPD records unit staff.
wdayradionow.com
City leadership to comment on results of Fargo Police Department "Stay Interview Results and Recommendations"
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is releasing internal interviews and issuing suggestions to police leadership following the release of a study. The City of Fargo's Human Resources and Administration Teams worked with the Fargo Police Department's (FPD) Leadership Team to conduct internal stay interviews with officers and employees. The data collected from the interviews depicts 90 Fargo Police Department staff members, many who remained anonymous, who engaged in the voluntary interview process. A full breakdown of all questions and descriptions of answers can be found by clicking here.
wdayradionow.com
Self-Serving bar receives thumbs up from Fargo Liquor Control Board
(Fargo, ND) -- The Liquor Control Board in Fargo has approved a license for a self-serve bar in Fargo. The owners of Crafty Taps learned the city-run board gave the thumbs-up on the project on Wednesday. Customers would be able to serve themselves with the swipe of a credit card. Crafty Taps hopes to open in the West Acres Mall in Fargo in March upon the final approval from the city council.
wdayradionow.com
Maple River Winery being sold
(Casselton, ND) -- Maple River Winery is up for sale. Owners Greg and Susan Kemper announced on social media recently that they were selling the business and building after decades of ownership. They are hoping to sell to a young couple or person looking for a profitable investment. The building...
wdayradionow.com
Sub-zero temperatures create extra challenges for fire crews responding to blazes
(Fargo, ND) -- The sub-zero temperatures dominating the weather picture across the FM metro create extra challenges for fire crews responding to blazes. "the winter weather can make it difficult as everybody knows. I mean everything from driving to the scene is slowed down, and then working on the scene can be more difficult, just the traction, simply as trying to walk and pull a hose line and then obviously the cold affects everything we're trying to do with the hose lines, you know with things freezing up, it's hard on equipment, that type of stuff," said Fargo Fire Marshall Ryan Erickson.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo police chief says "stay interview" results show department "in a much different place" compared to last year
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's police chief says recent "stay interviews" conducted among the department's officers and staff show improving morale and a better work culture. "We are really happy to be a part of this process that really helps increase communications inside the department. We have to have the ability to address current issues and concerns. You know we have a very committed and solid team. We are in a much different place than we were a year ago," said Dave Zibolski.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead mayor hopes city keeps businesses forced out of mall by downtown redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Moorhead says she hopes to keep businesses in the city that will soon be forced out of their current locations at the Moorhead Center Mall, because of a massive downtown redevelopment project now in the planning stages. "it's definitely challenging though I will say...
wdayradionow.com
New Life Center Executive Director: "I've not seen the demand we're seeing this year"
(Fargo, ND) -- An alarming trend is occurring in Fargo when it comes to the need for overnight shelter for homeless people. "I have not seen the demand we're seeing this year. I've not seen that like what we're seeing today. I've not seen that in the past," said Rob Swiers, Executive Director of New Life Center.
wdayradionow.com
Student arrested after threat to Polk County school
(Polk County, MN) -- No injuries or issues reported after a threat was made to a Polk County, Minnesota school Tuesday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that they received a report of school violence made on social media by a student in the Fertile-Beltrami School District. The...
wdayradionow.com
Otter Tail County passes year-long moratorium on THC products
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- The Otter Tail Board of Commissioners is moving forward with a temporary ban on the sale of THC edibles and beverages in the county. The board unanimously passed a one-year moratorium on any THC-related sales. Board members say the time is needed to put measures...
