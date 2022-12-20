Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Holiday giveaway: South Side Chicago volunteers hustle to get meals to those in need ahead of storm
"We have a number of families that, if it were not for this, would not have the Christmas that we want them to have."
fox32chicago.com
$25K worth of holiday gifts given out on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - No snow spoiled the holiday cheer planned Thursday on Chicago’s South Side. Much needed coats – in this cold – and of course toys were given away late this afternoon. Twenty-five-thousand dollars’ worth of items, including PlayStation’s, Xbox’s, and new winter coats, were handed out...
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Chicago Staple Pays Fitting Tribute To Late Peter Salvino
He was a regular at the popular hot dog stand.
better.net
Chicago Photographers Share Their Favorite Photo of 2022
As we close the chapter on 2022, we asked some of our favorite Chicago-area photographers to share their standout image from the year. Here are their favorite images, and the stories behind them. Avinash Biradar. “Morning Stillness – Chicago is such a busy city, buzzing with all kinds of noise....
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family
CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago toy giveaway leaves kids of all ages happy for the holidays
CHICAGO - A massive toy giveaway took place Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, and now there are a lot of happy kids this holiday season thanks to the generous effort. Inside a tent in the Roseland neighborhood were thousands of toys for all ages, and outside, families braving the cold and kids anxiously waiting.
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
This little pup will make a perfect addition to your family this holiday season
Happy Howell-days! Meet Howell, one of the nearly 100 adorable puppies and kittens are making their way to PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center throughout the week.
better.net
Better Makers: Chicago International Film Festival Honors Filmmaking, Raises Nearly $35K for Cinema/Chicago
The Chicago International Film Festival celebrated its 58th year with a hybrid event running October 12- 23, 2022. The 12-day fest raised $34,818 for its presenting organization, Cinema/Chicago, a nonprofit enriching the community through year-round programming devoted to international and independent cinema. As the longest-running competitive film festival in North...
9@9: The Aldi Dress
CHICAGO – Many people go to the grocery store to shop for food, but Aldi is offering their customers a lot more these days. That includes a dress that can be purchased for a little over ten dollars. That item was featured on Tuesday morning’s “9@9” on WGN News...
fox32chicago.com
Special day for Chicago boy after enduring horrific experience
CHICAGO - It was a special day for a two-year-old Chicago boy after enduring a horrific experience this year. Chamaine, or CJ as he's known, got to meet the big man himself — Santa!. CJ was left by himself after his mother and grandfather were killed earlier this month.
fox32chicago.com
Carnegie Hero Award goes to South Sider who saved man who fell on CTA’s third rail
CHICAGO - South Sider Anthony Perry is getting $5,000 for saving a man’s life this summer. The reward is from the Carnegie Hero Fund, which is given to people who "enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others." In June, Perry, 20, saved a...
Magnolia Bakery Introduces A Limited Time Red Velvet Banana Pudding For The Holiday Season
This season’s flavor of choice? Red velvet of course! Magnolia Bakery on State Street is a sight to behold, beckoning customers in with a series of delicious treats. Tourists and locals alike travel from all over to try out the famous banana pudding– and within good reason. This season, the popular bakery added an extra dash of seasonal cheer to the mix with a brand new red velvet flavor. While the bakery is known for its flavor of the month, this December’s has drawn national attention featuring their classic banana pudding layered with plenty of red velvet cake and chocolate shavings! The monthly seasonal flavor adds a daring twist to the iconic banana pudding, and it’s only available for a while longer. Going to January 1st, time is running out to try the decadent recipe! The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now until January 1st! If you want to recreate the banana pudding at home, check out the original banana pudding recipe here! Sweet tooths, this one’s for you! We’re definitely stopping by to try out the delectable flavor. Address: 108 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Structure fire in Oak Park leaves residents without home before holidays
CHICAGO - A structure fire in Oak Park is leaving some residents without a home right before the holidays. There were no injures reported among the building residents, but one Oak Park firefighter was taken to Loyola University Medical Center. They have since been released. The fire department responded to...
fox32chicago.com
Old footage from FOX 32 archives shows Chicago blizzard of 1934
In 1934, a blizzard brought 10 inches of snow to the Chicago area. Footage from the FOX 32 archives shows the "North Pole-like conditions" from almost a century ago.
ComEd Recruits Local Residents to Bring Bill-Assistance Awareness Directly to Families and Individuals
To increase access to financial assistance options that can help income-eligible customers pay their electric bills, while creating local employment opportunities, ComEd has returned with its Community Energy Assistance Ambassador (CEAA) program. First introduced in 2020 in response to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEAA is a community-based...
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois
If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
