According to New Poll, Kari Lake May Win the Arizona Senate Race
Considering the fact that Kari Lake just lost her election for governor of Arizona, the Republican may do better in a later race for the U.S. Senate. Public Policy Polling (PPP) polled the public to find out which candidate in Arizona they would prefer. In addition to Lake, the choices were Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego. Sinema has declared her intention to vote as an independent.
KTAR.com
Abe Hamadeh makes inaccurate claim about Katie Hobbs’ role in recount
PHOENIX — While waiting for the recount results from his loss in the Arizona attorney general’s race, Republican Abe Hamadeh on Friday inaccurately accused Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of breaking the law during the process. “Katie Hobbs had the results of the recount illegally sent to...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Ducey Dedicates More Than $26 Million in Funding For Veterans, First Responders Programs
Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday more than $26 million in funding for critical programs that support the mental health and well-being of veterans and first responders. “In Arizona, we work everyday to give back to our selfless veterans and first responders who have given us so much,” said Governor Ducey. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their wellbeing. These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”
10 Reasons You Should Think Twice About Moving to Arizona for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Arizona...
chamberbusinessnews.com
Quick takes on Biden’s visit to Arizona, pot potency, and Sinema’s party switch
It’s been a busy couple of weeks in Arizona policy and politics, so I offer a few quick takes on what’s happened…. President Joe Biden was in Phoenix recently to celebrate the announcement by TSMC that it would be bringing another multi-billion-dollar fabrication plant to the state, making the company’s total planned investment in Arizona a whopping $40 billion.
chamberbusinessnews.com
Arizona Commerce Authority prepares for second gubernatorial transition
The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), Arizona’s public-private partnership that seeks to attract business to the state and make starting a business here easier, is preparing to undergo its second gubernatorial transition. Founded by Gov. Jan Brewer, R, in 2010, the economic development agency boasts a public-private board of directors chaired by the incumbent governor.
KTAR.com
Gov. Doug Ducey to dismantle shipping containers, feds to build Yuma wall
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey agreed Wednesday to dismantle portions of his shipping container border barrier, while the federal government committed to putting up new wall in the Yuma area. The stipulation is the byproduct of a lawsuit the U.S. government filed last week over construction Ducey authorized...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Could Soon Look to the Mexican Coast for Answers on Water Problems
Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority’s push to create a desalination plant amid the state’s water crisis.
While Arizona just started issuing unemployment overpayment waivers last month, Michigan has waived more than $555 million
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Economic Security has flagged thousands of Arizonans for being paid too much in pandemic-era unemployment benefits. DES considers at least 56,000 Arizonans as "non-fraud overpayments", meaning an estimated $60 million was paid out by the agency through no intentional fault of the claimant. Some Arizonans are already getting bills that DES thinks they need to pay those benefits back.
KTAR.com
Arizona voters send mixed messages about ballot initiative powers
WASHINGTON – Arizona voters this fall made it slightly tougher on themselves when it comes to passing laws at the ballot box, but they also sent a strong message to state legislators – keep your hands off voter initiatives. That mixed message was the upshot of a package...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov. Ducey reverses course, saying he'll remove shipping containers at the border, including near Yuma
PHOENIX -- Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to remove all the shipping containers he has installed along the border. But his press aide insists his boss is not caving in in the wake of a lawsuit filed against Arizona state by the Biden administration threatening to remove the barrier and then bill the state. In fact, C.J. Karamargin said the deal actually is a victory because it gets Ducey what he wanted all along: a commitment by Washington to start closing gaps in the existing wall.
Need2Know: December 23, 2022
Arizona is ordered to remove its shipping container border wall and Brittney Griner asks Americans to send support for Paul Whelan, who is still in a Russian prison. Here is everything you Need2Know for Friday, December 23, 2022.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona to Allow 6 New Marijuana Dispensaries to Open
Per Arizona Revised Statutes (A.R.S.) § 36-2804, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) may not issue more than one nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary registration certificate for every 10 pharmacies registered in the state of Arizona. However, the ADHS may issue nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary registration certificates in excess of this limit if necessary to ensure there is at least one dispensary in each county where an application has been approved.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona gets serious about piping water from Mexico in nonbinding desalination resolution
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group pc represents the AZ water solutions team developing a desalination plant led by IDE.) A state board tasked with vetting water supply augmentation proposals for Arizona on Tuesday passed a nonbinding resolution in support of a potentially massive seawater desalination plant in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez.
arizonasuntimes.com
Leahy to Bannon: If Maricopa Fails to Document Chain of Custody, Lake Lawyers Must Prove It Altered Outcome of Election to Win Trial
Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Thursday’s WarRoom: Battleground to highlight aspects of the ongoing election integrity lawsuit put forth by Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and the alleged Maricopa County ballot harvesting. Bannon:...
KOLD-TV
Judge to decide whether to overturn 2022 election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A decision which could have a profound impact on the Arizona Governor’s race is in the hands of a Maricopa County judge tonight. After two days of testimony, Judge Peter Thompson must decide whether the Maricopa County Election’s Office botched the 2022 election in such a manner that flipped the election from Lake to Governor-elect Katie Hobbs.
nhonews.com
Could Arizona elect an Indigenous candidate for Congress in 2024?
For more than two decades, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has held public office. From vice-president of Shonto Chapter to a Navajo county supervisor and finally as president of what he called the largest Indigenous nation in the country. Although he was voted out of his latter position in November,...
chamberbusinessnews.com
Arizona Autism Charter Schools win $1 million national Yass Prize
Arizona Autism Charter Schools, the only public charter schools for students with autism in Arizona and the first charter in the West dedicated to serving neuro-divergent learners, has been named America’s most innovative and effective educational organization winning the $1 million Yass Prize, education’s largest and most prestigious award.
Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed
New in the last hour, Governor Doug Ducey says he will remove the shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps. The post Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs to Scrap Arizona’s Position As Top State for School Choice
When Katie Hobbs becomes Arizona’s next governor, she plans to utilize the support of teachers’ union lobbyists to undo the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Hobbs promised on her campaign website she would be “addressing unaccountable expansion of school vouchers”:. Too often, Republicans have...
