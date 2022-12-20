ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Gamecocks in great position for next Sellers

Standing just behind four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers as he signed his scholarship paperwork on Friday morning in a ceremony at his school was a younger brother who might one day follow in the elder’s footsteps.
The Comeback

Broncos have big sideline fight on Christmas Day

It might be Christmas, but nobody on the Denver Broncos has a lot to be merry about. The Broncos sputtered to an embarrassing 4-10 as they entered their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams, who have equally fallen flat on their face after their Super Bowl victory 10 months ago, have Read more... The post Broncos have big sideline fight on Christmas Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul

NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal

LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

South Carolina football depth chart for Gator Bowl against Notre Dame

With some transfers and opt outs, the South Carolina football depth chart for the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame looks quite different. There are certainly some standards, like Spencer Rattler taking the reins at quarterback, but without several defensive backs and defensive linemen, some new faces are making their debut on the depth chart.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes

The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Ohio State excited about 2023 offensive line class

Entering the 2022 season, Ohio State had three starting offensive linemen returning and a fourth who played significant time the year before. This group played nearly all of the meaningful snaps this season, the exception being right tackle Dawand Jones and right guard Matthew Jones each missing a game due to injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

NFL Week 16 Results

A look at NFL Week 16 results for former Seminoles. We will continue to update it as the weekend progresses. There are no former Seminoles on the Jaguars. No former Seminoles were active in Saturday's first game. For the Panthers, defensive end Brian Burns started. He had two tackles, two...
247Sports

Joe Milton III ready for homecoming, showcase as ‘Tennessee’s starting quarterback’ in Orange Bowl

A premier bowl game in primetime against one of college football’s elite programs is a significant opportunity for Tennessee, and there is plenty at stake for plenty of Vols in the Orange Bowl against Clemson, quarterback Joe Milton III chief among them. This won’t be his first start at Tennessee or first start this season, but the juxtaposition of this game at the end of a breakthrough 10-win season heading into an offseason where he’s presumably the starting quarterback for the Vols gives it plenty of meaning. Add in it’s a homecoming for the Pahokee native and this is a big showcase for Milton, but one he seems to be ready for.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Gavin Sawchuk excited for elevated role in backfield in Cheez-It Bowl

NORMAN, Okla. — Star running back Eric Gray opted out of next week's Cheez-It Bowl, and that means more snaps for Gavin Sawchuk, potentially. That's something the 5-foot-11, 187-pound freshman back is obviously looking forward to. “Yeah, absolutely," Sawchuk said. "I mean, everybody loves football here. So, any opportunity...
247Sports

247Sports

