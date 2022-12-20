Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin Sounds Off After Steelers Week 16 Victory Over Raiders
Listen to Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Following their Win over the Raiders on Saturday, December 24th.
Gamecocks in great position for next Sellers
Standing just behind four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers as he signed his scholarship paperwork on Friday morning in a ceremony at his school was a younger brother who might one day follow in the elder’s footsteps.
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores, and the Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 Sunday for their second victory since mid-October. Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230...
Broncos have big sideline fight on Christmas Day
It might be Christmas, but nobody on the Denver Broncos has a lot to be merry about. The Broncos sputtered to an embarrassing 4-10 as they entered their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams, who have equally fallen flat on their face after their Super Bowl victory 10 months ago, have Read more... The post Broncos have big sideline fight on Christmas Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul
NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
Time to Schein: It Will Be a VERY Merry Christmas for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
Adam Schein predicts Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will defeat the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day.
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
South Carolina football depth chart for Gator Bowl against Notre Dame
With some transfers and opt outs, the South Carolina football depth chart for the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame looks quite different. There are certainly some standards, like Spencer Rattler taking the reins at quarterback, but without several defensive backs and defensive linemen, some new faces are making their debut on the depth chart.
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes
The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Coach: Badgers getting a "deadly" quarterback in Mabrey Mettauer
"I think his ceiling is still high. He's far from a finished product," The Woodlands head coach James Rapp told Badger247. "He's a smart kid that can make plays with his feet.
Ohio State excited about 2023 offensive line class
Entering the 2022 season, Ohio State had three starting offensive linemen returning and a fourth who played significant time the year before. This group played nearly all of the meaningful snaps this season, the exception being right tackle Dawand Jones and right guard Matthew Jones each missing a game due to injury.
Huskers land transfer commit from three-year O-line starter Ben Scott
The Huskers continue to add some key pieces from the portal. Ben Scott is certainly a big one – 310 pounds to be exact. But it's his resume that is of larger matter than what the scale shows. The offensive lineman who comes by way of Arizona State announced...
UCLA Coach Chip Kelly on McGovern, no Opt-Outs, Younger Players in Practice, Transfer Portal Window
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Friday morning about the team's focus on getting a win in the Sun Bowl, the status of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, the fact there have been no opt-outs, younger players getting development time in bowl practice and the transfer official visit window in January.
How many new wide receivers will play for the Owls in 2023?
Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf fielded several questions about his incoming group of receivers in an interview with OwlsDaily after the Owls signed five wideouts and a tight end on national signing day this past week.
NFL Week 16 Results
A look at NFL Week 16 results for former Seminoles. We will continue to update it as the weekend progresses. There are no former Seminoles on the Jaguars. No former Seminoles were active in Saturday's first game. For the Panthers, defensive end Brian Burns started. He had two tackles, two...
New Huskers OC Satterfield: 'It's a position-less offense,' as he also speaks on some roster additions
Guys won't understand much of the verbiage at first. A new language to them, the way it wasn't a month ago from the place Marcus Satterfield just left. But listen to him speak on it and you come to the conclusion this is also the fun part to Nebraska's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Saints officially eliminate Browns from playoffs with 17 unanswered points to win 17-10 in frigid conditions
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns were hoping to keep their faint playoff hopes alive as they took on the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium as both teams battled the elements, but in the end, the Saints prevailed, 17-10, scoring 17-unanswered points. The Browns fall to 6-9 and are assured of their...
Joe Milton III ready for homecoming, showcase as ‘Tennessee’s starting quarterback’ in Orange Bowl
A premier bowl game in primetime against one of college football’s elite programs is a significant opportunity for Tennessee, and there is plenty at stake for plenty of Vols in the Orange Bowl against Clemson, quarterback Joe Milton III chief among them. This won’t be his first start at Tennessee or first start this season, but the juxtaposition of this game at the end of a breakthrough 10-win season heading into an offseason where he’s presumably the starting quarterback for the Vols gives it plenty of meaning. Add in it’s a homecoming for the Pahokee native and this is a big showcase for Milton, but one he seems to be ready for.
Gavin Sawchuk excited for elevated role in backfield in Cheez-It Bowl
NORMAN, Okla. — Star running back Eric Gray opted out of next week's Cheez-It Bowl, and that means more snaps for Gavin Sawchuk, potentially. That's something the 5-foot-11, 187-pound freshman back is obviously looking forward to. “Yeah, absolutely," Sawchuk said. "I mean, everybody loves football here. So, any opportunity...
