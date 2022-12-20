ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins

Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State

North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State last Saturday, Oliver spoke... The post Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Footwear News

Deion Sanders Reveals 8 Toes on Single Foot After Amputation Surgery & Possible ‘Special Flip Flop’ in ‘Club Shay Shay’ Video Interview

Deion Sanders, coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, has revealed his amputated toes for the first time on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe. On Monday, Sanders spoke on-camera with Sharpe for the podcast and its accompanying video, revealing his feet visually for the first time since undergoing surgery. In 2021, the coach discovered his foot — originally chalked up to the demanding nature of exercise and football practice — had been dislocated for at least 15 years and caused blood clots, he said on the program. Though there was potential for his leg or foot to be amputated, he...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Nick Saban thanks Deion Sanders as Alabama assistant transitions to Colorado

The best assistant coach in the country for recruiting players in the 2023 class? By 247 Sports’ rankings, that distinction belongs to Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly. Kelly, who has also served as the Tide’ associate defensive coordinator the past four seasons, was involved in recruiting six of Alabama’s signees as part of its 27-player class announced Wednesday. That included a pair of five stars from Montgomery in James Smith and Qua Russaw, whose pledges on national signing day gave Kelly the highest recruiter ranking by 247 Sports’ metrics in the nation.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker

Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news

As the Cincinnati Bengals approach the end of the NFL regular season and try to fend off the Baltimore Ravens and defend their AFC North division crown, they’ve had quite a bit of unfortunate injury news. First, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Cleveland Browns. Then, fellow star defensive end Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul

NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Then and Now: A look at Oklahoma’s depth chart changes since regular season concluded

Florida State will face Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday, December 29th. Below we have some notes on depth chart changes for the Sooners since their regular season finale. In total, they will be without four starters in the Cheez-It Bowl due to opt outs and some other depth pieces have also departed the roster. Their depth chart for the bowl game follows underneath:
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Stoops: Kentucky 'hit a home run' with Devin Leary

When Will Levis entered the portal out of Penn State, he wasn't even ranked as a top 10 quarterback transfer in the 2021 cycle. Now leaving Kentucky, he may end up being the first quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft after going 17-7 as a starter over two seasons and finishing fourth all-time in touchdowns responsible for (54), fifth all-time in passing touchdowns (43), fifth in total offense (5,501 yards), and sixth in passing yards (5,232).
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Predicting The Cleveland Browns 2023 Offensive Tackle Room

In this daily series, I will be looking at what is in store for the Cleveland Browns front office this offseason when addressing the offensive tackle position. I'll look at players already under contract, possible moves in free agency, any possible trades, plus areas they could attack in the draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

