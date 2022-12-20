Read full article on original website
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State
North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State last Saturday, Oliver spoke... The post Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Major Ohio State Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC Program
The past few weeks on the recruiting trail have proven difficult for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Five recruits in the Buckeyes' 2023 class have decommitted, and that doesn't even count this past weekend's loss of 2024 five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola. ...
Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision
National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country. There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment. On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision. The five-star safety recruit originally reached...
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
Breaking: Deion Sanders' Son, Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Announces Commitment
In perhaps the least surprising news of National Signing Day, Shedeur Sanders is joining his dad at Colorado. Shedeur has announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. In all likelihood he will be Deion's starting quarterback at Colorado next season. Shedeur Sanders was lights out ...
5-Star Recruit Has Brutally Honest Reason For Why He Flipped From Iowa To Alabama
Alabama surprised the college football world by flipping five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Iowa just one day before the early national signing day period opened. The Iowa native announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday, saying "Home away from home. Roll Tide." When asked why he decided to join Nick...
Cormani McClain, nation's No. 1 cornerback, will not sign with Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday, according to his mom
Lakeland (Florida) star Cormani McClain, the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback, will not sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, his mom announced on Twitter. McClain has had a whirlwind recruitment and was expected to pick Florida before he shockingly chose Miami in ...
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
Four-Star Quarterback Signs With Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The La., native ranks No. 74 nationally, No. 9 in quarterbacks, and No. 5 in the state of La., according to 247Sports Composite. The senior is a dual-threat quarterback with incredible accuracy, can make positive plays...
Look: The Schools With The Most 5-Star Recruits Committed
We finally know who has the most five-star recruits with early signing day just about over. To nobody's surprise, Alabama has the most (six) but is followed closely by Texas, which has four. Miami, Oregon, and USC have three five-star recruits in each of their classes, while Oklahoma and Texas A&M have two.
Josh Heupel made a smart move for Tennessee on Wednesday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel made a smart move on Wednesday. In a bit of a surprise move, the Vols landed BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili on Wednesday, which is also the first day of the early signing period. Pili, who is 24 years old, has one year of...
Mississippi’s 2x Mr. Football Officially Signs with Alabama
After arriving in Tuscaloosa last Friday to help the Crimson Tide prepare for Saturday's Sugar Bowl versus Kansas State. Brayson Hubbard returned to Ocean Springs (Miss) High School to officially become a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Don't be fooled by Hubbard's ranking. The 6-foot-2 190-pound athlete out of...
Roderick Robinson Signs With Georgia
2023 running back Roderick Robinson has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
Black Women Are Face of Recruitment for University of South Carolina Football
Two Black women, Jessica Jackson and Jasmin Moses, have helped build the University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ highest-ranked recruiting football class since 2012. According to Greenville News, Jackson is the director of on-campus recruiting; Moses works as the assistant director. Together, the women organize every aspect of the program, which includes the on-campus experience, scheduling current players to host prospects in their dorms, and even décor for the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Why this Colorado regent voted against approving the contract of new football coach Deion Sanders
The vote to approve coach Deion Sanders' contract at Colorado wasn't unanimous among university regents. Here is why.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Tyler Williams Signs with Georgia
2023 wide receiver Tyler Williams has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia. Williams is listed as a 4-star prospect according to 247. He is ranked as the 15th-best wide receiver in the nation and the 22nd-best player in the state of ...
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Hawaii has 'legitimate smoke' among ex-Clemson football QB's portal options
D.J. Uiagalelei's transfer took a notable turn this week when Warrior Sports Network's Jackson Moore entered a 247Sports Crystal Ball for the former Clemson quarterback to sign with Hawaii. There is "legitimate smoke" for the Rainbow Warriors, 247Sports' Chris Hummer explained Wednesday on the network's Signing Day show. "Yeah, I...
