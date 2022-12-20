#5. Window or door addition/replacement
Energy-efficient doors and windows also qualify for financial incentives like Energy Star federal subsidies, but saving on utilities is just one of many benefits. The personal touch of a unique door—whether it is a fresh coat of paint in an eye-catching color or a whole new replacement—can increase value and homeowner satisfaction. This remodel comes with an average cost of $4,217, and people spent $33.4 billion nationwide on over 8 million installations.
