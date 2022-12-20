ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

#5. Window or door addition/replacement

By Yuriy Golub // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHGQb_0jpBYPZB00

Energy-efficient doors and windows also qualify for financial incentives like Energy Star federal subsidies, but saving on utilities is just one of many benefits. The personal touch of a unique door—whether it is a fresh coat of paint in an eye-catching color or a whole new replacement—can increase value and homeowner satisfaction. This remodel comes with an average cost of $4,217, and people spent $33.4 billion nationwide on over 8 million installations.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Second brains, mind maps, and other organizational strategies to unlock creativity

For many of us, marketing emails are reminders to unsubscribe rather than take advantage of whatever massive savings they promise. Getting rid of the email flood might not just declutter your inbox: It could make you more creative. That's because decluttering—your bedroom, living room, home office, or inbox—is a well-documented way to unlock your creative potential. Freeing up your physical space also makes room in your head for more creative ideas. While clutter is often associated with more creative minds, research shows actual creative work is more productive in organized spaces. To share innovative ways to tap your best work, Assembly compiled a list of organizational strategies to boost creativity from expert sources.
Wyoming News

Decluttering

Sensory overload can cripple the flow of ideas and slash productivity. Decluttering can help foster creativity. Whether you declutter your physical or digital workspace—like those unread browser tabs or your notes—these efforts can reduce the mental load you spend on finding and remembering things. That frees up time and brain energy to get stuff done. Marie Kondo, a leading expert in decluttering for optimizing creativity, recommends discarding anything that does...
Wyoming News

Second brain

You might have found yourself wishing for a second brain to keep track of everything you're supposed to know, deal with, and remember. With some effort, you can build one for yourself—on the internet, not in a lab. A second brain, formally referred to as a personal knowledge management system, helps boost creativity by storing your existing knowledge outside your first brain, freeing up the gray matter to go beyond recording and retrieving information. It's different than simply going to Google or other sites every...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy