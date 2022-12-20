6. Roof replacement

Roof replacement is the most expensive project on our list, and 7.6 million American households took on roofing jobs, spending almost $10,000 on average per project. Homeowners often wait until roofs incur weather-related damage covered by insurance. A deductible is usually easier on the wallet than paying out of pocket. Still, a roof that is 25 to 30 years old—no matter the condition—makes finding insurance harder and costlier. Energy-efficient improvements qualify for tax rebates, and incentives offered by the Department of Energy and regional power companies can help take the edge off the price tag.