11. Electrical wiring, fuse box, or breaker switch addition or replacement

Updating a home's electrical wiring can be pricey, depending on the needed improvements. In the past two years, Americans spent an average of almost $2,000 on 5.6 billion electrical remodeling projects—totaling $10.3 billion nationwide. Electrical improvements to fuse boxes or breaker switches can be dangerous, and some states require permits to ensure building and safety codes are met. Consulting with a professional electrician could be worth the money, even for the bravest DIYer.