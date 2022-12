Updating plumbing and adding new fixtures accounted for 9.3 million remodeling projects. Nationwide, people spent $15.6 billion on these improvements, costing an average $1,769 per project. Tthe return on investment on fancy faucets may not be reflected in the bottom line, but the increased demand from potential buyers and renters is worth it. Keeping plumbing up to code is a must, especially in older homes with old drains and pipes.