7. Landscaping or sprinkler system addition/replacement

Gardening became a big hobby during the pandemic downtime, and landscaping or adding sprinkler systems has accounted for 7.6 million remodeling projects. With an average cost of $2,778 per remodel, national expenditures exceeded $20 billion during the last two years.

For landlords, installing a sprinkler system and securing landscaping services—whether through a property management company or on your own—reduces maintenance headaches and improves curb appeal.