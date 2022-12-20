#1. Water heater, dishwasher, or garbage disposal replacement
Replacing appliances takes the top spot on this list of most popular remodeling projects. Water heaters are essential, and upgrades by way of dishwashers or garbage disposals are almost-expected perks that can reap premium profits for owners who choose to rent their homes. The average remodel is $985, but installation is negligible for the DIYer. Census Bureau data shows that Americans spent a total of $15.1 billion on 16.1 million remodels.
This story originally appeared on Belong Home and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
