2. HVAC addition/replacement

The Census Bureau estimates people replaced or added 11.3 million heating and cooling systems in the past two years. With a hefty $5,334 sticker price, a new HVAC system can break the budget, but Americans spent more than $56 billion on 11.3 million units. Taking the "if it ain't broke don't fix it" adage to heart, most people update HVAC systems only when they fail. Energy efficiency subsidies can help offset what is often an unexpected expense at the worst possible time.