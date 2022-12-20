ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#8. Security system addition/replacement

By APChanel // Shutterstock
 3 days ago

No matter where home is, renters and owners want the peace of mind of feeling safe. One of the least expensive remodels, security systems are among the most common choices; the average cost is less than $800.

Americans spent almost $5 billion on 6.9 million security system projects. Available features range from DIY-installed cameras and motion-activated lights to professional 24/7 monitoring systems. Many factors affect insurance costs , but any security system improvements save money on premiums for both owners and renters.

