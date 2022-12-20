Read full article on original website
Erie Streets Department Continues to Clear City Streets
The Erie Streets Department has been working all day long to clear the streets throughout the city. A total of 13 trucks have been working since 5:30 am, salting and plowing the city's main streets. According to Erie Streets Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens, the bitter cold conditions create extra challenges.
Ceremony Honors Erie's Homeless Individuals who Died in 2022
Members of the community gathered in Perry Square on Wednesday, to honor the memories of the 19 people in Erie who died this year, while homeless. The memorial is held every December 21, because it's the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. "Today it's bitter,...
Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
(UPDATED 4:30 p.m.): How’s the power holding up during blizzard?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blizzard has moved into the greater Erie region, and with it is a deep freeze. Wind gusts will approach 60 mph in some areas and temperatures have been plummeting and will continue to plummet into the night. A major concern is heavy wind and ice downing trees and powerlines. The blizzard warning […]
Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
Erie's Greyhound Bus Station Reopens to Passengers
Passengers catching a Greyhound bus in Erie, will no longer have to wait outside. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) to temporarily reopen the Greyhound bus terminal. "With the winter weather fastly approaching this weekend, we had to do something sooner than later," said...
Erie Greyhound Terminal reopens with freezing temps in forecast
The doors at Greyhound Terminal at the Intermodal Center are now open once again. With below freezing temperatures in the forecast, the Greyhound Terminal is open to visitors. The Erie County Executive and representatives from the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) made the decision. They say Greyhound no longer has staff working at the Erie […]
Counterfeit Drugs Containing Fentanyl Suspected in 2 Recent Fatal Overdoses in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Police are warning the public about counterfeit drugs containing suspected fentanyl following two fatal overdoses in Warren County in the past week, according to City of Warren Police Chief Joseph Sproveri. The pills are small, blue in color and stamped with the marking...
City Police Warn of Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl Circulating in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police Department issued a warning Wednesday about counterfeit pills that may be laced with fentanyl circulating in the area. “The pills are small, blue in color, and stamped with the marking ‘M30,'” Police Chief Joseph Sporveri said in a statement. “These pills are being illegally manufactured and pressed into pill form.”
“That’s Cool Stuff”: Warren County Prison Earns Full Compliance from Dept. of Corrections
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Prison earned full compliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), according to a letter received by the county from the DOC. “That’s cool stuff,” Warren County Commissioner chairwoman Tricia Durbin said. Durbin read from part of the letter received by...
Non-Profit Speaks Out Over Loss of Erie County Funding
Under one of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis' 11 budget vetoes, MECA Inc. is set to lose $30,000 in gaming funds. The non-profit runs the Joy Senior Center, and also provides services to people with physical and mental disabilities. "We never turn anybody away, anytime," said Eaton. "We take care...
Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Still in Effect on Interstates; I-90 Closed in New York at State Line
Temporary speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in northwestern Pennsylvania remain in effect, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Drivers traveling in Erie County to New York should use Interstate 86 at the Interstate 90 interchange because New York has closed I-90 to all vehicles at the Pennsylvania state line.
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
UPDATE: 4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
Child, 9, dies in early morning car accident in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie family is dealing with a tragedy this holiday season after a 9-year-old was killed in an early morning accident. The two-vehicle accident took place early Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at West 12th and Pittsburgh Ave. in Millcreek Township, Erie County. Two other people were also injured in that crash and […]
Erie teen to serve time in state prison for shooting at vehicle
An Erie teen has been sentenced to serve time in state prison after allegedly shooting at a passing vehicle back in February. Shameek Smith, 16, admitted in court on Monday to firing gunshots at a passing Jeep on Feb. 28 in the 900 block of Ash Street. The gunfire resulted in damage to the vehicle. […]
Police searching for suspects accused of selling counterfeit fentanyl following Warren overdose deaths
Police are trying to locate those responsible for the sale of counterfeit fentanyl that they say led to two overdose deaths in the Warren area in the past week. About nine pounds of similar drugs were found in a Jamestown bust, but there’s been no word yet if it’s the same batch as the pills […]
Erie man arrested for driving stolen car, resisting arrest in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested for a list of charges after he allegedly was caught driving a stolen car in Chautauqua County. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, the 27-year-old Erie man was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the Village of Silver […]
Fire crews battle attic fire on W. 17th St. in Erie
City of Erie fire crews put out a fire on West 17th Street Thursday afternoon. Calls went out for a fire in the 400 block of West 17th Street around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from the attic of a two-story apartment. The cause of the fire is […]
