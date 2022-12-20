ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie Streets Department Continues to Clear City Streets

The Erie Streets Department has been working all day long to clear the streets throughout the city. A total of 13 trucks have been working since 5:30 am, salting and plowing the city's main streets. According to Erie Streets Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens, the bitter cold conditions create extra challenges.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Ceremony Honors Erie's Homeless Individuals who Died in 2022

Members of the community gathered in Perry Square on Wednesday, to honor the memories of the 19 people in Erie who died this year, while homeless. The memorial is held every December 21, because it's the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. "Today it's bitter,...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Sentenced For Maintaining A Drug House In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 24-year-old Jamestown woman convicted of maintaining a drug-involved premises was sentenced to spend five years in prison this week. Loegan Samples was arrested by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force in April 2019 following a raid of her Partridge Street house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Duo Accused Of Stealing Water Services In Jamestown Following Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Two Jamestown residents, allegedly busted with methamphetamine during a drug raid, are also accused of stealing water services from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, narcotics investigators with the Jamestown Police Department raided 23 Glenview Avenue arresting Matthew...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie's Greyhound Bus Station Reopens to Passengers

Passengers catching a Greyhound bus in Erie, will no longer have to wait outside. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) to temporarily reopen the Greyhound bus terminal. "With the winter weather fastly approaching this weekend, we had to do something sooner than later," said...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Greyhound Terminal reopens with freezing temps in forecast

The doors at Greyhound Terminal at the Intermodal Center are now open once again. With below freezing temperatures in the forecast, the Greyhound Terminal is open to visitors. The Erie County Executive and representatives from the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) made the decision. They say Greyhound no longer has staff working at the Erie […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

City Police Warn of Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl Circulating in Warren County

WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police Department issued a warning Wednesday about counterfeit pills that may be laced with fentanyl circulating in the area. “The pills are small, blue in color, and stamped with the marking ‘M30,'” Police Chief Joseph Sporveri said in a statement. “These pills are being illegally manufactured and pressed into pill form.”
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Non-Profit Speaks Out Over Loss of Erie County Funding

Under one of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis' 11 budget vetoes, MECA Inc. is set to lose $30,000 in gaming funds. The non-profit runs the Joy Senior Center, and also provides services to people with physical and mental disabilities. "We never turn anybody away, anytime," said Eaton. "We take care...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline

SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Child, 9, dies in early morning car accident in Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie family is dealing with a tragedy this holiday season after a 9-year-old was killed in an early morning accident. The two-vehicle accident took place early Thursday morning around 5 a.m. at West 12th and Pittsburgh Ave. in Millcreek Township, Erie County. Two other people were also injured in that crash and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie teen to serve time in state prison for shooting at vehicle

An Erie teen has been sentenced to serve time in state prison after allegedly shooting at a passing vehicle back in February. Shameek Smith, 16, admitted in court on Monday to firing gunshots at a passing Jeep on Feb. 28 in the 900 block of Ash Street. The gunfire resulted in damage to the vehicle. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fire crews battle attic fire on W. 17th St. in Erie

City of Erie fire crews put out a fire on West 17th Street Thursday afternoon. Calls went out for a fire in the 400 block of West 17th Street around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from the attic of a two-story apartment. The cause of the fire is […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy