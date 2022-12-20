Read full article on original website
Nashville #1 in U.S. for housing inventory, study finds
High interest rates are one big reason for Nashville's home inventory spike, said Jeff Checko, Relocation Director with the Ashton Real Estate Group.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these two Tennessee cities rank.
Winter weather affecting roads across Middle Tennessee
Winter weather is creating dangerous road conditions across Middle Tennessee. Keep track of some of the major travel concerns caused by ice and freezing temps on Friday, Dec. 23.
Antioch barber salon forced to move after 50 years in business
After 50 years in business, a local barber salon is being forced to move in Antioch.
WKRN
City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro has notified Republic Services of new contaminated spring on bank of East Fork Stones River
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — On November 21, 2022, the City of Murfreesboro gave written notice to Republic Services that a new contaminated spring has been found on the bank of the East Fork Stones River across from Walter Hill Recreation Area. The spring is on the west side of Middle Point Landfill, slightly upstream and across from the Walter Hill boat ramp.
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition
NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
TVA halts rolling blackouts for Nashville Electric Service, other power companies
Thursday night's cold front brought snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures to Middle Tennessee. It also strained the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities.
Family loses home, belongings in Cheatham County fire
In Cheatham County, one family lost everything after their house went up in a blaze Thursday night.
WKRN
Grinch steals toys in Dickson County
WKRN
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
wgnsradio.com
MTE reminds members to prepare for extreme cold weather
(Rutherford County, TN) With the dangerously cold temperatures arriving Thursday night and remaining for several days, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages members to be prepared and take precautions to stay warm and safe while managing their energy costs. Below are some tips:. Use space heaters sparingly if possible. Space heaters...
WSMV
Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
WSMV
2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
Cantor Fitzgerald Announces the Sale of 865 Bellevue Apartments
865 Bellevue Apartments is a 326-unit, garden-style apartment community
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
WKRN
Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon
Rent prices falling in Nashville, Zillow says
Rent prices are falling in the Metro Nashville area. According to Zillow's latest report, rents in Nashville fell a little over half a percent in the past couple of months. The average rent in Nashville is now about $1,879. Still the typical rent in Metro Nashville was up more than 8% from last year.
wgnsradio.com
MPD: Murfreesboro Roads have Black Ice in Spots
(MURFREESBORO, TN) MPD officers have been a little busy today responding to several property damage crashes because of slick roads. One driver slid into a light pole on Penny Lane at 8 a.m. Thankfully, he was not injury. The main streets in the city are passable, thanks to the street...
WSMV
Metro Development and Housing Agency opens wait lists for affordable properties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) opened up wait lists for some of their affordable properties. Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, anyone who has a disability or is at least 62 years old, can apply to live at Edgefield Manor and Madison Towers. The...
