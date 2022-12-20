Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas business incorporations and related filings by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Broken Knees Hunting Club, Inc., Buddy Clingman, Rural Route, Emmett filed 12/12/22. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Southside Ministries Of Prescott,...
KSLA
Arkansas Middle students receive special gift ahead of holiday break
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Some Texarkana, Ark. students received a special envelope Tuesday, Dec. 20 as the Christmas break began... and it wasn’t their report cards. “Christmas is a time that you want students to be happy and merry, and this is an opportunity for us to bring joy to those kiddos,” said Kendrix Smith, principal of Arkansas Middle School.
hopeprescott.com
Hilliard’s first grade Santa letters
ROSSTON – These are Santa letters from Hilliard’s first grade class at NES. My name is Tyala. I am six years old. I wish I had a big house. I wish I had a dog. I wish I had a barbie house. Love,. Tyala. Dear Santa,. My name...
magnoliareporter.com
Recent Columbia County marriage licenses
Editor’s Note: The Columbia County Clerk’s Office has not issued any new marriage licenses since mid-October. The electronic filing system used by the county to issue and record the licenses was affected by a cyber attack against file servers operated by Apprentice Information Systems, which works with Columbia and many other Arkansas counties. Since mid-October, marrying couples have had to obtain licenses in neighboring counties that use different servers. The Clerk’s Office expects the problem to be fixed by January 1.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
Kait 8
Lawsuit filed over Jonesboro church building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro has taken a step to keep its current church building by filing a lawsuit. Daniel P. Dalton and D. Chris Gardner filed the lawsuit on behalf of First United Methodist Church Monday around 10:30 a.m. against the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, The Arkansas Conference of United Methodist Church, and other interested parties in the properties.
hopeprescott.com
Joseph Lee Heath Sr.
Joseph Lee Heath Sr., age 93, of Prescott, Arkansas passed away on December 20, 2022 in a local nursing facility. Mr. Heath was born on June 17, 1929 in Jacksonville, Georgia to his parents Miller Lee and Eula Heath. He was of Baptist faith, loved fishing, hunting, and raising cattle.
Arkansas National Signing Day NLI Tracker
Follow along here as Arkansas recruits put pen to paper and send in their National Letter of Intent (NLI) during Wednesday's National Signing Day for Class of 2023 recruits. As each prospect signs with the Hogs, we will place their capsule in the chronological order that they sign and flip them from 'unsigned to 'signed.' As a default to start, players are listed in alphabetical order with 'unsigned' by their names.
hopeprescott.com
Margie McGuire
Margie Fern McGuire, age 71, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at home with her family at her bedside. She was born on October 4, 1951, in Delight, AR. She was the daughter of Jack Wilson and Lolaphyrn Nolan Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents. On March 13, 1970, she married the true love of her life, Don Glynn McGuire. Together, they worked hard to build a life that they both loved.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
Kait 8
WATCH: ARDOT District 10 Engineer provides Friday morning road update
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM is warning you of the dangerous temperatures that we will see in Region 8 in the next few days. With the main front out of the way, the biggest concern is how quickly temperatures will fall. For instance, at 12 p.m. Thursday,...
hopeprescott.com
Dorothy Hahn
Mrs. Dorothy “DOT” Tyler Hahn, age 94 of Washington, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday December 20, 2022 at her home. Dorothy was born on June 8, 1928 in Washington, Arkansas to William Clarence “W.C” and Bessie Irene Watkins Tyler. She was retired from Shan house and Jefferies Cleaners where she worked tirelessly to sew and alter clothes for many people in the surrounding areas. She was a member of the New Testament Home Church. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd Hahn, infant son, Everett Hahn, brother, James David Tyler, sister, Mary Elizabeth Jefferies, brother-in-law Ronald Jefferies, sister-in-law, Mary Peterson.
KSLA
Texarkana donates fire truck to volunteer fire dept. in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Ark. retired one of its fire trucks Thursday, Dec. 22 and donated the vehicle to the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department in Miller County. “We don’t get a whole lot for the price of these used units, so it’s easy for us to...
ktoy1047.com
Sevier County Medical Center set to open in January
The hospital, located in De Queen, was originally scheduled to open December 6, but an issue with the nurses’ call system forced the medical center to push back their opening. A tax increase to fund the hospital was approved by voters in Sevier County in 2019. Power outages were...
hopeprescott.com
Holiday closings
PRESCOTT – With Christmas upon us also brings holiday closings. The City of Prescott and Nevada County will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. There will be no trash pickup on these days. Trash pickup will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27, with all routes and schedules a day behind.
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
arkadelphian.com
Former Sparkman man struck at Oaklawn crosswalk
A Benton man succumbed to injuries suffered from being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy Hot Springs street. Jason Reece Givens, 48, of Benton, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at CHI St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he was taken after being hit on the 2700 block of Central Avenue.
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 in Craighead County is back in operation after a crash had traffic at a standstill. According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m. As of 7:38 p.m., all lanes are back open. No injuries were reported.
Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List
Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
KARK
Night hunter’s poaching results in seven-year suspension
BALD KNOB, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Night hunting and hunting out of season can be some of the toughest crimes for wildlife officers to catch, often requiring many nights patrolling areas of poaching activity. One such patrol on Bald Knob National Wildlife Refuge in August 2020 led to the arrest and successful prosecution of one of the worst cases of illegal hunting many officers of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have seen in years.
Comments / 0