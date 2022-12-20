5 Black-Owned Businesses Granted $2.6M from The Columbus Foundation’s New Initiative to Close Racial Wealth Gap in Ohio

Read full article on original website
truth = ur a racist
3d ago
The sad part is ……..I can spend $50 and get a LLC with the SOS and then next month , get a minority loan for $100,000 and because of the color of my skin I will get it.…… and then I just filed bankruptcy on the LLC and do it again in three months ……it’s the welfare system for anybody that’s not white….
Reply(5)
11
Otis
3d ago
Marvin's lounge are you kidding me. what about all the poor white business owners.This is racist
Reply(9)
24
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Related
Ohio CEOs Make Nearly 400 Times More Than Typical Employee
Meanwhile, median pay for workers at the largest companies fell under $50,000
Ohio residents can receive assistance as state has $24 million in funds to aid their needs!
County officials in Ohio have approved working with the non-profit RIP Medical Loan to buy up to $240 million in medical debt from local residents. Residents must not make more than four times the federal poverty level and not owe more than 5% of their annual income in debt in order to be eligible.
Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing
The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services release updated unemployment data
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio last week. These statistics were shared with the U.S Department of Labor, according to the spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). The week of December 11th through December...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine approves $25 million to support food assistance programs across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio food banks are set to receive an additional $25 million in federal relief funds, thanks to a new spending bill. The money, which is part of the $6 billion allocated to organizations and projects in need across Ohio, will be used to provide essential items to those in need.
Columbus named among top housing markets for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the top housing markets for 2023 as home prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for November found the average sales price for a home was $319,231, dropping more than $8,500 […]
geauganews.com
LOW INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water service are also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
wyso.org
Major California defense firm announces Ohio expansion
Epsilon C5I, a subsidiary of Epsilon Systems Solutions, was selected to be the lead on a contract to provide technical support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The $4.7 billion, 10 year NOVASTAR contract will be shared among five companies, which include Tyto-Athene,...
wvxu.org
Ohio lawmakers approved $161M for rent assistance, but it may not help without a key change
Ohio lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance throughout the state. But the organizations that distribute such funding say it won’t help anyone unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes part of the state law its included in. House Bill 45 started as a tax amnesty bill, but on the...
columbusunderground.com
New Albany Ranks #3 in Ohio For Highest Household Expenses
According to a new report from bill payment app doxo, the City of New Albany ranked number three in the State of Ohio for highest household bills. Based on the research behind the study, the average New Albany resident pays $2,598 per month for a combined cost of mortgage/rent, household utilities, insurance, car payment, mobile phone, security and more. Those costs rank 36.4% higher than the national average of $2,003 per month.
cwcolumbus.com
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
13abc.com
DeWine announces support for rehabilitation projects which will restore historic Ohio buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced state support for rehabilitation projects which will help restore 57 historic buildings across Ohio, including multiple here in northwest Ohio. DeWine’s office says the projects are being awarded funding as part of the Ohio Historic...
Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase
Several environmental and consumer groups called a press conference Wednesday in front of Columbia Gas’s Columbus headquarters to give the company a lump of coal for Christmas. Their issue? Columbia Gas and some other stakeholders have agreed to allow Columbia to increase its fixed charges by more than 50% — up to $57 a month […] The post Consumer, environmental groups slam proposed utility increase appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus. Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
Has Ohio AG Dave Yost finally seen the error of his ways in discrediting a 10-year-old who needed an abortion?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he regrets the pain he caused after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. We’re talking about Yost and his apology...
2 from New York accused in Ohio bank fraud scheme
In a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde theft scheme, a man and woman from New York are accused of taking thousands of dollars from local banks.
Ohio CPA accused of embezzling more than $1M from employer
Michael Herman, 45, was also charged with money laundering and submitting false tax returns to the IRS.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Home Decor Stores in Columbus
If you’re looking for a great spot to decorate your home, look no further than this list! Our readers have cast their votes each year to help determine the best places in town for unique decorations and fun finds. Once again, local shop Elm & Iron topped the list...
3News Investigates: Speed camera tickets — to pay or not to pay?
CLEVELAND — In some neighborhoods, they're notoriously spotted; in others, you don't even see them. We're talking about speeding cameras. For years, Northeast Ohio cities have relied on speeding tickets, sent by mail, as a source of revenue — lots of it. Fines collected have to be reported to the Ohio Department of Taxation.
What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session
Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — […] The post What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 33