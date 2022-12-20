5 Black-Owned Businesses Granted $2.6M from The Columbus Foundation’s New Initiative to Close Racial Wealth Gap in Ohio

The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO