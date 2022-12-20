ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Hunter Responds to Backlash for Asking if Ashanti Went Under Knife to Gain Weight

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter came under fire after he questioned if Ashanti had her “body done” to achieve her current “weight gain.”. Hunter, 50, was using his Instagram Story as an outlet to pose questions to his followers on Monday, including his observations about another woman’s physical appearance. But the former television executive faced backlash after he posted a throwback photo of singer Ashanti and questioned if she’s had any cosmetic work done.
Lizzo Gets Emotional About Her $20 Million Mansion After Her Past of Being Homeless

Lizzo is extremely grateful to be able to conduct her first interview from inside her $26 million mansion 10 years after she had to couch surf to survive. In a preview for her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lizzo, 34, was asked about how it feels to be seated inside her Los Angeles mansion one decade after “sleeping in your car,” Daily Mail reports.
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion But Seemingly Throws Shade at the Black Community

Amazingly, conservative pundit Candace Owens has come out in defense of Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But did she use the trial actually to disrespect the Black community?. Owens’ rants typically slant toward disrespecting Black people and Black culture, and she usually fights for anything that goes against the Black community. She appears on her recent podcast to discuss the Tory Lanez trial. She may be defending Megan but seemingly uses her bully pulpit to once again throw shade toward the Black community to her conservative white audience.
Lupita Nyong’o Shares Cute Video Of Herself And Boyfriend Selema Masekela On Instagram

Actress Lupita Nyong’o shared a video of herself with sports commentator Selema Masekela on Instagram to announce the couple’s relationship on Dec. 23. The popular Instagram trend captured Nyong’o and her beau snapping their fingers and looking side to side along to the song “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams. The couple changes their outfits several times throughout the video, starting off in blue and white matching robes. Nyong’o also captioned the post.
The Founder and Creator of Monytize, Terrell Samuels, Announces the Official Launch of the Highly Anticipated, Invitation-Only Monytize App

Terrell Samuels, the founder and developer of Monytize, has released the app by invitation only. Monytize’s altruistic and moral approach to conducting business in the entertainment industry can alter the public’s perception of the entertainment industry as a source of entertainment rather than a tool for positive change. Users contribute significantly to the enduring legacy that Monytize is establishing.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

