Read full article on original website
Related
Music From the Motion Picture ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Released by RCA Records
Ahead of the December 23 theatrical release of TriStar Pictures’ Whitney Houston biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, RCA Records dropped the official 35-song soundtrack, serving as a musical memoir of the cinematic voyage. Listen here. “This totally unique soundtrack album brings many of Whitney’s classics into...
Clive Davis Confirms Whitney Houston’s ‘Teenage Affair’ With Longtime Friend Robyn Crawford
Music producer Clive Davis confirmed the relationship between Whitney Houston and her longtime friend Robyn Crawford. His new film, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is currently in theaters. Davis spoke with Extra about the new biopic and confirmed the rumor that Houston had a romantic relationship with Crawford....
Kevin Hunter Responds to Backlash for Asking if Ashanti Went Under Knife to Gain Weight
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter came under fire after he questioned if Ashanti had her “body done” to achieve her current “weight gain.”. Hunter, 50, was using his Instagram Story as an outlet to pose questions to his followers on Monday, including his observations about another woman’s physical appearance. But the former television executive faced backlash after he posted a throwback photo of singer Ashanti and questioned if she’s had any cosmetic work done.
Lizzo Gets Emotional About Her $20 Million Mansion After Her Past of Being Homeless
Lizzo is extremely grateful to be able to conduct her first interview from inside her $26 million mansion 10 years after she had to couch surf to survive. In a preview for her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Lizzo, 34, was asked about how it feels to be seated inside her Los Angeles mansion one decade after “sleeping in your car,” Daily Mail reports.
Yung Miami Says Diddy’s Baby Announcement Was Old News Because He Told Her ‘Before October’
Yung Miami says she wasn’t at all surprised by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent baby announcement because the hip-hop mogul had already told her about the baby’s impending arrival. Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, 28, had the script flipped on her when she interviewed rapper G Herbo...
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion But Seemingly Throws Shade at the Black Community
Amazingly, conservative pundit Candace Owens has come out in defense of Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But did she use the trial actually to disrespect the Black community?. Owens’ rants typically slant toward disrespecting Black people and Black culture, and she usually fights for anything that goes against the Black community. She appears on her recent podcast to discuss the Tory Lanez trial. She may be defending Megan but seemingly uses her bully pulpit to once again throw shade toward the Black community to her conservative white audience.
A High-Stakes Case Causes Tory Lanez to Appear to Fall Asleep During Megan Thee Stallion Trial
Tory Lanez might be exhausted due to his high-profile shooting case with Megan Thee Stallion after he was caught dozing off in court. The music star was back in court on Wednesday for day eight of his shooting trial in Los Angeles. Sources say the Toronto rapper was seen falling asleep during the jury instructions, TMZ reports.
See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
Today Show Weatherman Al Roker Announces Social Media Fast From Twitter
Everyone needs a break from their social media every once in a while. Al Roker, co-host and meteorologist of the Today Show, announced to his Twitter followers that he would be taking time away from the social media platform. According to Parade, the TV personality tweeted his parting message on Dec. 21, 2022.
Proud Polygamist Akon Defends Nick Cannon ‘Spreading His Seed’ With Multiple Women
Musician Akon is a proud polygamist who has openly shared his belief of being able to “afford” to have multiple wives. So no shocker, the singer “100 percent” supports Nick Cannon having almost 12 children with multiple women. Billboard reports the “Smack That” hitmaker appeared on...
Lupita Nyong’o Shares Cute Video Of Herself And Boyfriend Selema Masekela On Instagram
Actress Lupita Nyong’o shared a video of herself with sports commentator Selema Masekela on Instagram to announce the couple’s relationship on Dec. 23. The popular Instagram trend captured Nyong’o and her beau snapping their fingers and looking side to side along to the song “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams. The couple changes their outfits several times throughout the video, starting off in blue and white matching robes. Nyong’o also captioned the post.
Tyler, the Creator is Seeking Young Black Creatives, Tailors and Product Developers for GOLF le FLEUR
Recording artist and fashion brand owner Tyler, the Creator has called young Black “tailors, seamstresses, product developers, technical designers, pattern makers, designers” to join his GOLF le FLEUR label team. Instead of going the “homeboy” route or taking out an ad on Indeed or Craigslist, the creative rapper...
The Founder and Creator of Monytize, Terrell Samuels, Announces the Official Launch of the Highly Anticipated, Invitation-Only Monytize App
Terrell Samuels, the founder and developer of Monytize, has released the app by invitation only. Monytize’s altruistic and moral approach to conducting business in the entertainment industry can alter the public’s perception of the entertainment industry as a source of entertainment rather than a tool for positive change. Users contribute significantly to the enduring legacy that Monytize is establishing.
The Game Defends 12-Year-Old Daughter Wearing Short Dress and Makeup for Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16
The internet has been ablaze about the outfits worn to the Sweet 16 party for Diddy’s twin daughters. Rapper The Game’s 12-year-old daughter was among the youngins to come under fire for wearing an outfit many deemed inappropriate. The former G-Unit rapper already knew the criticism was coming...
First Black Percussionist in a Major Orchestra, Elayne Jones, Dies At 94
Facing racism caused her to second guess her talents and intelligence. Elayne Jones, the first Black percussionist to hold a principal position in a major symphony orchestra, died at age 94 on December 17, after a long career as an acclaimed drummer. According to Local 802, in which Jones was...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0