Lincoln, NE

Arlington Martin HS head coach Bob Wager expected to join Matt Rhule's staff at Nebraska

By Sean Callahan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01D12E_0jpBRuud00

One of the top high school football coaches in the state of Texas is expected to join Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska. HuskerOnline has learned that Arlington (Texas) Martin head coach Bob Wager is in line to be the latest member of Rhule’s coaching staff.

It’s unknown what Wager’s position on staff will be, but he could easily move into one of NU’s three full-time staff openings.

Former Husker and current LA Rams assistant Jake Peetz was expected to be Rhule’s quarterback’s coach before turning the opportunity down over a week ago. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Wager could coach tight ends now, with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield coaching NU’s quarterbacks.

It’s also a possibility that Wager could be in line for a high-profile off-the-field role on Rhule’s staff.

Bob Wager is highly-respected in Texas

One thing is certain, though, Wager is as well-respected and regarded as any high school football coach in the state of Texas.

He’s been involved in coaching the last seven Under Armour All-American Games in Orlando, as well as serving on the game’s board of directors. He’s made the Texas high school state playoffs for the past 14 years and has a record of 176-93 over 23 seasons. His team went 10-2 this season, losing in the second round of the state playoffs.

Wager currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Texas High School Coaches Association, to which Rhule has a strong connection.

Something else to watch closely is Wager’s son Gage joining the NU program as a walk-on, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

If Wager indeed joins Rhule in Lincoln, he would become the second well-regarded high school coach from a talent-rich producing state on his staff.

The Miami Herald reported that Homestead head coach Philip Simpson is joining Rhule in a recruiting role, as well as an assistant defensive line coach.

Rhule will address the media at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be his first formal media session since Nov. 28.

