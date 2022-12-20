ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorney General Hector Balderas never thought he would serve New Mexicans the way he has for the past eight years. “People from Wagon Mound aren't wealthy. We aren't political. And so not only was I the first attorney in my community, but to go from the first attorney, to attorney general really tells you what a long shot I was,” Balderas said.

