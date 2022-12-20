ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
worldatlas.com

6 Most Charming River Towns in New Mexico

New Mexico is a mountainous state that flaunts raw wilderness and all things outdoors. Among its biggest features are the Rocky Mountains, which contribute water runoff to some of the state's most spectacular waterways. Some of the US' most well-known rivers like the Rio Grande and the Gila call New Mexico home.
southarkansassun.com

New Mexico Received Up To $1,500 In Tax Rebates This Year

Families in New Mexico have already received up to $1,500 in tax rebates. The state’s tax rebate program intends to especially help women, children, and people of color affected during the pandemic, says LaPonsie. The state of New Mexico’s tax rebate program has been established by virtue of two...
rrobserver.com

New $12 minimum wage could have muted impact

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s minimum wage is set to jump to $12 per hour starting in January – up from $11.50 per hour currently – under the final step-up mandated by a 2019 law that gradually phased in a higher wage level for all state workers.
livability.com

Made in New Mexico

Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
KRQE News 13

Freezing Friday across the eastern part of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dangerously cold wind chills continue across the east this morning. With wind chill values 25 to 5 degrees below zero. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM this morning. Temperatures will not get above freezing this afternoon east of the Central Mountain Chain. Cooler than average air will […]
KOAT 7

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas reflects on his two terms

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorney General Hector Balderas never thought he would serve New Mexicans the way he has for the past eight years. “People from Wagon Mound aren't wealthy. We aren't political. And so not only was I the first attorney in my community, but to go from the first attorney, to attorney general really tells you what a long shot I was,” Balderas said.
KRQE News 13

How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to running a home, the costs can add up quickly. And that’s especially true for monthly utility bills. But how does New Mexico, a state with cold winters and hot summers, compare? Doxo, a personal finance resource, recently released a national report on utility costs. They analyzed over 8 million […]
KOAT 7

PNM donates to food banks across New Mexico

The Public Service Company of New Mexico donated to 14 food banks all across New Mexico ahead of the holiday season. The food pantries that received the donations are located in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, tribal communities, Ruidoso, and Silver City. The donation total was $150,000. That donation came from PNM...
kunm.org

TUES: Another $1.45 billion could be on the way for NM fire victims, + More

Another $1.45 billion could be on the way for NM fire victims – By Alice Fordham, KUNM News. Another huge tranche of government money could be on the way to help fire victims in New Mexico. A proposed federal spending bill includes $1.45 billion to compensate victims of the disastrous Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak fire earlier this year, which was accidentally started by the US Forest Service. The money is in addition to $2.5 billion allocated in September.
livability.com

New Mexico is the Land of Enchantment and Opportunity

New Mexico programs help promote Native American entrepreneurship in the area. Diversity within technology-based industries gives New Mexico a competitive edge. An impressive roster of universities, business incubators and accelerators, and networking organizations help Native American entrepreneurs grow their careers and businesses in the technology sector — adding to the state’s dynamic workforce and cementing the state’s status as a hub for innovation.
ladailypost.com

UNM Study Ranks New Mexico Near Bottom In Legislative Professionalism; Suggests Longer Sessions, Salaries, Staff

The 2023 60-day legislative session begins at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. The study, which included comparable legislatures from around the country, characterized New Mexico’s structure as a part-time, amateur legislature. A 55-page study called A Report on Legislative...
newsfromthestates.com

Acequia steward strains to get help to recover historic southern NM irrigation systems

Danny Roybal, a mayordomo in Mimbres, N.M., on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Empty, muddy banks in southern New Mexico show where the Mimbres River should be flowing. But flooding off the Black Fire burn scar was so intense in August that the water carved a new path, its new stream now littered with burnt, broken trees and destroyed irrigation debris.
