There are many forms in which to enjoy the versatility of an eggplant: broiled until blackened, then scooped into a smoky eggplant dip; sliced paper-thin, fried, and served in a tower of irresistibly crisp chips with tzatziki as the restaurant Milos does, in New York City; slow-cooked with lots of olive oil until silky and sumptuous, as Francis Lam does in his Pasta with Eggplant Sauce. But when I was challenged with making a No-Noodle Vegetarian Lasagna, this was a curve-ball thrown into my usual eggplant repertoire. You see, eggplant is a vegetable (OK, fruit) that is notoriously finicky to cook well. I knew that I had to employ some extra techniques in order to deliver a recipe that avoided the common pitfalls of tough, spongy, under-cooked eggplant, and wasn’t too “diet-y” to still feel substantial enough for a main course. And, with that amount of effort, it better taste delicious!

2 DAYS AGO