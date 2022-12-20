Read full article on original website
Related
Food52
Mixed Mushroom Frittata With Goat Cheese & Herbs
While I’m lucky to find beautiful and diverse varieties of mushrooms in the New York farmers’ markets, lately I couldn’t help but notice the proliferation of interesting varieties on more conventional supermarket shelves. Mushrooms are having a moment, and I’m here for it. With the addition of the ever-reliable and humble egg, this frittata lets mushrooms be the star of the show, with a little help from some herbs and goat cheese.
Food52
No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna with Mushroom Ragú
There are many forms in which to enjoy the versatility of an eggplant: broiled until blackened, then scooped into a smoky eggplant dip; sliced paper-thin, fried, and served in a tower of irresistibly crisp chips with tzatziki as the restaurant Milos does, in New York City; slow-cooked with lots of olive oil until silky and sumptuous, as Francis Lam does in his Pasta with Eggplant Sauce. But when I was challenged with making a No-Noodle Vegetarian Lasagna, this was a curve-ball thrown into my usual eggplant repertoire. You see, eggplant is a vegetable (OK, fruit) that is notoriously finicky to cook well. I knew that I had to employ some extra techniques in order to deliver a recipe that avoided the common pitfalls of tough, spongy, under-cooked eggplant, and wasn’t too “diet-y” to still feel substantial enough for a main course. And, with that amount of effort, it better taste delicious!
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Husband Goes the Extra Mile to Recreate the 'Starbucks Sugar Cookie Latte'
Now that’s the type of treatment we all want.
Food52
The 10 Most Popular Genius Recipes of 2022
Behold! The Food52 community's Top 10 Genius Recipes of 2022. As I tend to report every year, cookies and cakes strutted to the top spots of the list, but there were plenty of surprises, too—the very best chicken Caesar, a duo of Hawaiian pupus, and crispy chickpeas as satisfyingly sticky and spicy as Korean fried chicken.
Food52
Spicy Baked Ziti
For this cozy dish, we’re making a super luxe baked ziti. You can make this in under 45 minutes if you play your cards right and you pay attention. This is a dish that my mom used to make, and I’m so excited to make it for you. By mixing three kinds of cheese together—Parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella—you’re providing an unctuous, rich topping to the dish that’s going to melt, bubble, and ooze deliciously when baked. —Romel Bruno.
Food52
11 Cocktail Glasses That Deserve Their Own Toast
This post contains products independently chosen (and loved) by our editors and writers. Food52 earns an affiliate commission on qualifying purchases of the products we link to. Clinking the edge of your glass to another for a toast is the kind of thing that feels oddly cinematic—whether you're the star...
Comments / 0