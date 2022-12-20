Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time: A year of Evanston photos
To those celebrating Christmas and those who do not, we send warm, merry wishes. From now through Jan. 2 the RoundTable will be sending out shorter newsletters to keep in touch over the holiday week. Today, Richard Cahan celebrates one year of his photo series, At This Time (he took...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Good Friday morning, Evanston. Hope you’re keeping warm. Photographer Michael Kellams strolled through Evanston with camera in hand on Thursday to capture black and white images as stark and stunning as a Frank Capra movie. His pictures of cold are silent, haunting, dramatic and deceptive – in making a life-threatening storm look so beautiful.
evanstonroundtable.com
Ben Gaines is 100! His tip for a well-lived life: ‘I don’t hate people’
Evanston resident Ben Gaines turned 100 on Dec. 10. I have known Ben since I was a little girl and was ecstatic at the opportunity to interview him on his momentous birthday. When I went to talk with him on the eve of his party, I was prepared with many questions about his long life and his connections to Evanston. What I didn’t expect was for Ben to ask me the majority of questions and to have most of mine remain unanswered, or even unasked.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
This old-fashioned neon sign lights up Mike’s Shoe Repair, 2905 Central St., in Christmas colors every day. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
evanstonroundtable.com
Michael Kellams: Snowy, silent night
We were warned: a winter storm was coming. It hit Thursday afternoon, complete with snow, subzero temperatures and blowing winds. Photographer Michael Kellams, whose work can be viewed at thatphotodad.com, seemed to stroll through Evanston with camera and produced a panorama of black and white images as stark and stunning as a Frank Capra movie.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Parishioners sing “Silent Night, Holy Night” at Christmas Eve candlelight service in the First Congregation Church of Evanston. “We gather in this place on this night to remember how God so loved the world,” said Rev. Jason W. Coulter, pastor of the church at 1445 Hinman Avenue. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
At NAACP forum, Northwestern touts ‘vast economic impact’ of Ryan Field project
More than 100 people set aside holiday preparations to gather Dec. 19 at Second Baptist Church for a forum about Northwestern University’s plans to build a new Ryan Field. The Monday forum, hosted by the Evanston Branch of the NAACP, most questions and comments focused on the impact of the Central Street football stadium project on the community – especially local businesses, job opportunities, traffic and youth.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Latinos in search of new president in 2023
Since 2017, the group Evanston Latinos has worked to amplify the voices of the city’s Latinx community, and Rebeca Mendoza was the face of the nonprofits efforts. She translated the city’s Covid medical information, resources and restrictions into Spanish to share with the Spanish-speaking community on Facebook. Mendoza secured grants to continue outreach. All the while carving more space for the city’s undocumented and immigrant families.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time: This is who we are, this is where we stand
We started At This Time, the RoundTable’s photo column, one year ago. I’ve been a picture editor all of my professional life, but I’ve never worked as a paid photographer. I’ve taken thousands of family photos and figured I could capture life in Evanston. But I wasn’t certain. It’s like a choreographer who wants to try a year as a dancer.
evanstonroundtable.com
Santa’s not the only one working Christmas Eve
Working on the holidays is a drag, but some professions demand it. The RoundTable checked in with some Evanston mainstays to find out what it’s like to be on the clock for a major holiday. Public service. Evanston Police and FIre Departments work every day of the year, but...
evanstonroundtable.com
Historic day for girl wrestlers
The Evanston Township High School girls wrestling team celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. Co-captains Priscilla Hartwell and Ariana Flores read a message at the start of their meet at the high school’s Willy May Fieldhouse. The legislation “positively changed the lives of tens of thousands of young women,” said Flores.
evanstonroundtable.com
Even with weather this bad, birds don’t fly the coop
If you are in need of a good warm winter coat and head toward your nearest sporting goods store, what filling might you look for? Probably a down-filled coat, yes?. That is exactly what birds have – only they come by it naturally without having to shop around. Yes,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Deadly subzero temperatures and icy winds descend on area
A dangerous winter storm rolled into the area Thursday, dumping several inches of snow on Evanston in the evening and bringing severe winds and subzero temperatures capable of causing frost bite to anyone venturing outside for more than a few minutes. And it’s likely things will not let up through...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Wildkits rival New Trier takes the win
Everybody’s scoring average took a hit on a chilly Thursday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. That’s what happens when both basketball teams rise to the occasion and play man-to-man defense at an elite level as part of the rivalry matchup between Evanston and New Trier. In a game where...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS girls basketball: Wildkits fall to New Trier
Until the day – and right now it seems a long time coming – the Evanston’s girls basketball team is at full strength physically, head coach Brittanny Johnson will have to rely on players who might not be ready for prime time yet. Rival New Trier High...
evanstonroundtable.com
Covid update Dec. 22: Evanston and Cook County stay at medium risk level
“Illinois continues to see a dramatic rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19,” said Dr. Sameer Vohra, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, in a recent statement issued by IDPH. “As we prepare for holiday gatherings with our loved ones, I want to remind...
evanstonroundtable.com
CVS reinstates Evanston worker allegedly fired for refusing to join union
A woman who worked at the CVS store on Central Street in Evanston, was rehired this week following a filing with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and a decision siding with her against the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 881 union, according to a press release published Thursday.
evanstonroundtable.com
Arctic temps are hazardous to pets too
Frigid temperatures aren’t just dangerous for humans – they affect animals, too. It’s crucial for pet owners to keep their pets indoors for the next 48 hours or so, explained Evanston Animal Shelter Executive Director Vicky Pasenko. “People really, really need to bring them inside during this...
Comments / 0