Evanston resident Ben Gaines turned 100 on Dec. 10. I have known Ben since I was a little girl and was ecstatic at the opportunity to interview him on his momentous birthday. When I went to talk with him on the eve of his party, I was prepared with many questions about his long life and his connections to Evanston. What I didn’t expect was for Ben to ask me the majority of questions and to have most of mine remain unanswered, or even unasked.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO