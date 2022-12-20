Read full article on original website
KVUE
ERCOT gets permission to bypass emission standards to keep power on
HOUSTON — In an effort to preserve the grid's reliability, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked the Department of Energy to bypass certain emission standards to help keep the power on. While ERCOT said it's been able to operate without any problems, its order received emergency approval from...
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
KVUE
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
In Texas, seven children have died from the flu. In Travis County, the illness has taken the lives of five adults.
Utility, generator experts offer safety tips ahead of freezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — The frigid weather much of the nation has been bracing for is now here. Central Texans are preparing for the temperatures expected in the teens, but with that comes making sure safety is a priority. "We've been preparing for this for even longer than I think...
KVUE
What to do if your pipes freeze
HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
KVUE
Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
KVUE
Cold temperatures across the country are leading to flight delays in Austin
As the cold weather settles into Austin and the rest of the country, flights are getting delayed or canceled. Passengers must contact their airline if this occurs.
APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to fewer overall calls in Saturday's incident report
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 300 911 calls in the last 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Saturday, ATCEMS responded to 12 environmental incident response calls and six cold weather shelter transport calls. One of the 315 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
ATCEMS responds to cold weather calls, helps transport people to shelters amid cold snap
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to nearly 360 911 calls in the past 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Thursday, ATCEMS received 17 environmental incident response calls and 28 cold weather shelter transport calls. None of the 359 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
KVUE
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to two carbon monoxide exposure calls in Friday's incident report
AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Thursday, Dec. 22. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 380 911 calls in the last 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Friday, ATCEMS responded to 41 environmental incident response calls and 24 cold...
Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened
ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
Report: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A missing Texas A&M University student was found dead in Austin, a spokesperson with the College Station Police Department told ABC News. The body of missing 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found on Saturday, per the report. He went missing more than a week ago. ABC News...
Accidental fire leaves four people displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
