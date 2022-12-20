ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KVUE

ERCOT gets permission to bypass emission standards to keep power on

HOUSTON — In an effort to preserve the grid's reliability, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas asked the Department of Energy to bypass certain emission standards to help keep the power on. While ERCOT said it's been able to operate without any problems, its order received emergency approval from...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Sid Miller speaks on livestock safety amid statewide freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, KVUE spoke with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the effects this weather could have on livestock across the state. He said that when it gets extremely cold, he has faith that Texas farmers will go above and beyond to take care of their livestock.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight

TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
TAMPA, FL
KVUE

Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened

ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
ELGIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A missing Texas A&M University student was found dead in Austin, a spokesperson with the College Station Police Department told ABC News. The body of missing 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found on Saturday, per the report. He went missing more than a week ago. ABC News...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Accidental fire leaves four people displaced

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX

