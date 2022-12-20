Read full article on original website
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KOMU
Missouri fans takeover Tampa bar ahead of 2022 Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fl. - The Mizzou Alumni Association hosted a Braggin' Rights watch party in Tampa Thursday night, one day prior to the Gasparilla Bowl. Many Missouri fans came out to local bar Hattricks. The 2022 Braggin' Rights game between Missouri men's basketball and No. 16 Illinois saw the Tigers dominate...
New Mizzou QB Gabarri Johnson 'A Born Leader,' Says Eli Drinkwitz
Gabarri Johnson, the newest quarterback for the Missouri Tigers, is already being rained with praises from coach Eli Drinkwitz.
KOMU
Mizzou introduces new volleyball coach
COLUMBIA- After parting ways with Josh Taylor on November 27th after four seasons leading the Mizzou volleyball program, the Tigers introduced his successor. Dawn Sullivan, announced as the new coach on Sunday, met the media for the first time on Wednesday. "This place is rich in tradition," said Sullivan at...
KOMU
Offense stalls late as MU falls 27-17 to Wake in Gasparilla Bowl
Early in the second half, Missouri’s offense finally showed signs of life. Brady Cook used his legs and his arms to move the ball efficiently. Even the offensive line, which previously looked inept, got its act together. The Tigers cooked Wake Forest on outside zones to the left, the last of which went for a Cody Schrader touchdown.
KOMU
Barrett Banister reflects on Missouri career ahead of Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. - After being let go as a high school prospect, Missouri football wide receiver Barrett Banister's remarkable and unlikely journey as team captain will end Friday evening at the Gasparilla Bowl. “I’m really thankful for everything that has happened here," Banister said. "Peaks, valleys, everything in between. It's...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams miss Gasparilla Bowl event due to delayed flight
COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou and Missouri spirit teams missed a Gasparilla Bowl event Thursday due to delayed flights out of Columbia. It took over two hours to board their flight in Columbia, a source confirmed to Missourian reporter Kenny Van Daren. The band and spirit teams then sat for an hour on the tarmac at Columbia Regional Airport before takeoff to Tampa, the source said.
K Blake Craig Signs With Missouri Tigers
In-state kicker Blake Craig has signed his letter of intent to play for Missouri.
KOMU
Missouri hoops upsets No. 16 Illinois 93-71 to take back the Braggin' Rights title
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the No. 16 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in Thursday night's contest 93-71 in the annual Braggin’ Rights game. This marks the Tigers fourth win in the last five years against Illinois, improving their season record to 11-1. The Missouri defense made their presence felt early on behind stellar play from Senior captain, Kobe Brown, and fifth year transfer, D’Moi Hodge, who finished the night with four steals each. This contributed to the team's 13 total steals.
Illinois vs. Missouri: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Illinois and Missouri face off again this year in the Braggin’ Rights game. Can Missouri pick up a signature win for their resume and pull off the upset? Or does Illinois come out on top for a second consecutive season?. TV Schedule: Thursday, December 22, 9:00 PM ET, SEC...
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
Here is the Undisputed Best Sports Bar in all of Missouri
I mean it has won the award for Best Sports Bar in Missouri for 5 years in a row, how much more evidence do you need that it's the best sports bar in the Show-Me State?. Wicked Willie's Sports Grill & Bar has won the Missouri's Best Award for Best Sports bar a whopping five years in a row.
KOMU
Missouri football gives back to Tampa community
TAMPA, FL. — 48 hours before they take the field at Raymond James Stadium for the Gasparilla Bowl, Missouri and Wake Forest football players united on the field at Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa, FL., to build over 100 bicycles for students in the local community. The event...
missouribusinessalert.com
Columbia restaurants follow path from pop-up to storefront
Pasta La Fata’s June opening of its brick-and-mortar location is part of a trend of Columbia pop-ups setting up permanent storefronts. Owner Shelly La Fata got her start as a vendor at the Columbia Farmers Market, selling homemade ravioli off TV trays on Saturday mornings. After growing her customer base at the market, she decided it was time to move forward with a full-time business.
KOMU
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
KOMU
Four more people file for CPS board candidacy
Seven people total have filed to run for the Columbia School Board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available positions. Dean Klempke Jr., April Ferrao, James Gordon and John Lyman filed most recently. The other candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter and Chris Horn. The terms...
kjluradio.com
PSC to hold hearings on controversial Grain Belt Express case
The Missouri Public Service Commission is holding hearings on the controversial Grain Belt Express case. The Grain Belt plans to construct a high voltage, direct current transmission line through eight Missouri counties, including Randolph County. But it now wants to make some changes to the project, which would include relocating AC connector lines from Ralls County to Monroe, Audrain, and Callaway Counties. The AC tie line is commonly known as the Tiger Connector and will be about 40 miles long. The Grain Belt also wants to relocate a converter station, increase the capacity of the converter station and construct the project in two phases.
Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
City of Columbia names new parks and recreation director
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia on Tuesday announced Gabe Huffington as its new parks and recreation director, according to a press release. Huffington -- who has been the acting director of the department since April-- will begin Dec. 25. He will be sworn into the position at the next City Council meeting on The post City of Columbia names new parks and recreation director appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Sturgeon awarded $50,000 grant for wastewater evaluation
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded the city of Sturgeon with a $50,000 grant for a Clean Water Engineering Report. The funds will help cover the costs of evaluating improvements to its wastewater system, according to a Friday news release. The grant will offer funding...
