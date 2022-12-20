Join Pinecrest Gardens for “The Puppets Magical Garden”, a three-act, family-friendly show featuring different puppet show genres including the presentation of the enchanted horse story extracted from the work of the “1001 Nights” fairy tale, performed through music and puppet animation. The show’s characters will spur the imagination and lead visitors to the mysterious world, where the characters live. “The Puppets Magical Garden Show” will take place at 3 p.m. on January 7, March 25 and April 8, 2023, in the Banyan Bowl. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for children (ages 2-10 years old). Tickets include admission to the show and entrance to the Garden. Purchase tickets at www.pinecrestgardens.org/puppet. Pinecrest Gardens is located at 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest, FL 33156 | 305-669-6990.

14 HOURS AGO