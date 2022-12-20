Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Related
hogville.net
Arkansas signs USF linebacker to Class of 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — It didn’t take long for Travis Williams, Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, to start making an impact on the recruiting trail. The University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, was committed Williams at UCF after entering the transfer portal. But when Williams left to come to Arkansas and offered Grier a scholarship he took it.
hogville.net
Ashton Ngo chooses Arkansas following visit
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo. Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks. “I think...
hogville.net
Neighbors still glad his team went West
A 66-65 overtime loss to South Florida on Wednesday meant that the No. 17 Arkansas women’s basketball team returned home from the West Coast with a pair of losses. But Razorback head coach Mike Neighbors is still happy that he took his team to the San Diego Invitational for an event that also featured a loss to Oregon (85-78).
hogville.net
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
While the transfer portal certainly allows college football teams to add immediate contributors, Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman still believes that high school signees are the foundation of a program. Pittman and his staff added 19 high school signees and four portal transfers on Wednesday in a class that...
hogville.net
Arkansas adds four from portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas added four recruits from the transfer portal. Sam Pittman talked about the class afterward. Also, he said the new rule that allows portal recruits to visit Jan. 4-8 will be something the Razorbacks definitely take advantage of. “The 4th through the 8th, I’m going...
hogville.net
Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
hogville.net
DE John Morgan III signs with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pitt defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas. Morgan, 6-2, 265, was here this past weekend and said at time he would sign after the national championship game. He had visited Missouri prior to Arkansas and talked about maybe seeing Tennessee and Colorado before making a decision.
hogville.net
WATCH: Hogville’s Otis Kirk breaks down Arkansas’ 2023 signing class.
The early signing period for College Football started on Wednesday, and quickly the Razorbacks started to get National Letters of Intent (NLI) rolling into the football offices. Hogville football recruiting expert Otis Kirk took the time to break down the early signees of the 2023 class with our Alyssa Orange.
hogville.net
Marcus Henderson enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Marcus Henderson has entered the transfer portal. Henderon was listed as the second-team center on the depth chart released by Arkansas on Tuesday. Henderson signed with the Razorbacks out of Memphis (Tenn.) University School in the Class of 2020. Oddly enough, Henderson leaves the team one week before they are scheduled to play in his city in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman recaps signing day
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – National Signing Day is in the books for 2023, and Sam Pittman sits down with the media to recap the Razorbacks’ class. Pittman speaks to the nineteen high school kids who signed, but also the four transfers coming out of the portal.
Comments / 0