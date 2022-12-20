FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Marcus Henderson has entered the transfer portal. Henderon was listed as the second-team center on the depth chart released by Arkansas on Tuesday. Henderson signed with the Razorbacks out of Memphis (Tenn.) University School in the Class of 2020. Oddly enough, Henderson leaves the team one week before they are scheduled to play in his city in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO