Arizona State

Kliff Kingsbury not considering stepping down amid ESPN article

TEMPE — The off-the-field distractions continued for the Arizona Cardinals in the form of an ESPN article filled with unnamed sources centered around head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s reported “miserable” state and the possibility he could even go as far as to resign. Kingsbury refuted the claims...
Cardinals quarterback McCoy out vs. Buccaneers, McSorley to start

The Arizona Cardinals will be down to their third string quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as Colt McCoy has been ruled out with a concussion. McCoy suffered the head injury on a third-down run in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and was carted off the field. The Cardinals lost the game 24-15, getting outscored 21-9 after McCoy left.
Former ASU quarterback Emory Jones transfers to Cincinnati

Former Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones has signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats for his sixth year of college eligibility. Jones spent four years at Florida before entering 2022 as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback. Over eight appearances this past season, Jones threw for 1,533 yards, seven touchdowns and four...
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

