Suns GM James Jones talks impact of pending team sale, Ayton-Williams blowup
The Phoenix Suns are set to have a new owner pending league approval, as mortgage lender Mat Ishbia agreed to purchase a majority stake from Robert Sarver on Tuesday. What does that mean in the short term for a Suns squad looking to win a championship this year?. General manager...
Phoenix Suns handled, outworked emphatically by Memphis Grizzlies
PHOENIX — While injuries and the absence of Devin Booker (right groin soreness) for the third straight game hasn’t helped the Phoenix Suns through a poor December, they just don’t outwork the opponent consistently right now. “It’s pretty obvious,” head coach Monty Williams said of the Suns...
Devin Booker out, Okogie and Landale available vs. Grizzlies; Desmond Bane game-time decision
Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker and Cam Payne will not play Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, but reserves Josh Okogie and Jock Landale will be available, the team announced pregame. For the Grizzlies, guard Desmond Bane was upgraded to questionable with a big toe injury and is a game-time decision,...
D-backs trade Daulton Varsho to Blue Jays for top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a big splash on Friday, trading outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays for a package that includes top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno, the team announced. The D-backs also received 29-year-old outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as a part of the deal. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first...
Kliff Kingsbury not considering stepping down amid ESPN article
TEMPE — The off-the-field distractions continued for the Arizona Cardinals in the form of an ESPN article filled with unnamed sources centered around head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s reported “miserable” state and the possibility he could even go as far as to resign. Kingsbury refuted the claims...
Mikal Bridges apologized to Deandre Ayton, Suns after on-court spat
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges offered some clarity and perspective on the end of the team’s loss on Tuesday to the Washington Wizards that drew some national attention because of a few heated verbal exchanges. With under a minute left during free throws for Washington, Bridges...
While MLB teams shell out hundreds of millions, D-backs stay dormant
Teams like the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are throwing around money like they’re Scrooge McDuck!. $300 million for this player. A quarter of a billion for that player. No number feels unreasonable in baseball anymore. But while teams across the league...
D-backs acquire INF/OF Diego Castillo from Pirates for minor league prospect
The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league RHP prospect Scott Randall, the team announced on Friday. RHP Taylor Widener has been designated for assignment as a corresponding move. Castillo made his major league debut in 2022, slashing .206/.251/.382 in 96 games with 11...
Mets swoop in, sign Correa after INF’s deal with Giants falls through
In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with...
Hard Knocks recap: Cardinals focused on getting most out of final stretch
The Arizona Cardinals were back on HBO’s Hard Knocks for Episode 6 on Wednesday night, and the message around the team for the final stretch of the season was loud and clear. The playoffs are out of reach, so Arizona’s coaches and players stressed getting the most out of...
Cardinals quarterback McCoy out vs. Buccaneers, McSorley to start
The Arizona Cardinals will be down to their third string quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as Colt McCoy has been ruled out with a concussion. McCoy suffered the head injury on a third-down run in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and was carted off the field. The Cardinals lost the game 24-15, getting outscored 21-9 after McCoy left.
Carson Palmer on 33rd Team: ‘The future is bleak right now’ for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals are in a dark spot right now sitting at 4-10, just over a week removed from their franchise quarterback tearing his ACL on Monday Night Football. Cardinals Ring of Honor member Carson Palmer joined Trey Wingo and The 33rd Team to discuss the current state of Arizona’s situation on and off the field.
Phoenix Suns face elite conference competition in Memphis Grizzlies
PHOENIX — On ESPN’s NBA Today, Malika Andrews asked Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant which team he is studying the most in preparation for the postseason. Morant answered with the Boston Celtics, and when Andrews followed up asking about the Western Conference, he followed up with, “Nah. I’m fine in the West.”
Steelers welcome Cardinal legend Kurt Warner to booth with Super Bowl memory
Arizona Cardinals fans have removed two memories from their minds when it comes to Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers: Kurt Warner’s pick-six to end the first half and Santonio Holmes’ game-winning touchdown grab, where the jury is still out in the Copper State if he got both feet in bounds.
Coyotes surrender 4 goals in 3rd period, fall to Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored twice in the third period to help the Vegas Golden Knights break a home dry spell and continue their domination of the Arizona Coyotes with a 5-2 victory Wednesday night. The Knights lost six of their previous seven games at home, but...
Next man up: Cardinals QB Trace McSorley focused, excited for 1st NFL start
TEMPE — Sunday Night Football. Tom Brady and a playoff-hungry Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. The family in attendance. Talk about one hell of a setting for the first NFL start of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley’s career on Sunday. With Colt McCoy in concussion protocol and head coach...
Pro Bowl nod an honor Cardinals’ Budda Baker doesn’t take for granted
TEMPE — Like any good leader, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has been hyper-focused on trying to get his team out of the rut it is in. No one needs a reminder of what Baker brings to the table for the organization, whether it’s on the field or off of it.
Former ASU quarterback Emory Jones transfers to Cincinnati
Former Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones has signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats for his sixth year of college eligibility. Jones spent four years at Florida before entering 2022 as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback. Over eight appearances this past season, Jones threw for 1,533 yards, seven touchdowns and four...
