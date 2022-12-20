Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Gallery: Yvonne DeKay Christmas show
The Yvonne DeKay School of Dance holiday show, “The Magic of Christmas,” took place at Ironton High School on Dec. 17. Featuring dancers ranging in age from preschool to high school, studio owner Yvonne Sinnott said she was especially pleased with this year’s show and considers it one of the best performed she’s seen at her school.
Giveaway benefits more than 400 families for Christmas
CHESAPEAKE — A line of cars stretched along the berm of State Route 7 for quite a distance on Monday, at noon, going almost back to the bridge to Huntington. Their destination was the Chesapeake Community Center, where the annual Christmas food and toy giveaway was being hosted by Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach.
Making the holiday brighter (WITH GALLERY)
SOUTH POINT — For one Monday afternoon, the South Point Community Center was one of the most joyous places on earth. Thanks to the South Point Christmas Project, 20 children — 10 from Burlington and 10 from South Point elementary schools, were thrilled as Santa arrived at the building and gave them items from their holiday wish lists.
Redwomen team gives back to the community
The Rock Hill Redwomen didn’t play a game Wednesday night but they may have had their biggest assist of the season. The Redwomen basketball team visited the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley retirement home in Ironton bringing Christmas gifts and visiting with the senior citizens. “We wanted to give...
Gallery: Celebrating the season
The second annual Proctorville Christmas parade, organized by the fire department, took place on Dec. 15.
Special delivery: Santa letters sent to North Pole after winds destroy mail box
On Friday, The Ironton Tribune found a batch of mail unlike what we normally receive… several letters from kids addressed to Santa Claus. It turns out at around 5 a.m., Ironton Police Department Sgt. Brandon Blankenship was on patrol and noticed that the Santa mail box by the Rotary Fountain had been destroyed by high winds and the letters addressed to Santa Claus were scattered around.
