Louisville fb recruiting: 2 players crystal balled to UofL
With National Signing Day officially coming to a close, it’s safe to say Jeff Brohm did an impressive job holding this recruiting class together as much as he could for being on the job for less than a month. Louisville did lose a couple of recruits who flipped to different schools, but that is something that would have happened regardless of a new Head Coach or not. It’s a product of the current recruiting wave that sweeps the nation.
Louisville 4-Star Signee Aaron Williams played with torn ACL
Aaron Williams, who signed a letter of intent to play football with the University of Louisville this week, played his senior year with a torn ACL. Head Coach Jeff Brohm revealed the news this past Wednesday, signaling Williams could potentially be ready for the start of the 2023 season. Williams is another highly coveted prospect from Bellflower, California’s St. John Bosco High School. The Bosco Braves finished the season ranked number one in the nation, according to Max Preps.
Louisville's Jeff Brohm will leave 'no stone unturned' in recruiting the Bluegrass State
Bob Redman is one of the most legendary high school football coaches ever in the state of Kentucky. Redman coached Male High School to three state championships, won more than 300 games during his career and is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. He produced dozens of college football players, including more than 15 that went on to play at the University of Louisville, including his son and former NFL quarterback Chris Redman, and former Mr. Football and NFLer Michael Bush.
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
Micah Carter realizing his dream by signing with Louisville
Louisville St. X defensive end Micah Carter was the first commitment that Jeff Brohm secured after being introduced as the program’s new head coach. “It means a lot,” he said of signing with Louisville. “This is like a dream I’ve had my entire life. To be able to accomplish it, it’s crazy.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
DeAndre Moore, 4-star WR in 2023 class and SEC target, flips commitment from Louisville
DeAndre Moore will be playing his college football at Texas. The St. John Bosco wide receiver announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had flipped his commitment from Louisville to instead play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Moore, one of the country’s top wide receivers in...
Report: UC Hiring First Football General Manager In School's History
The Bearcats are ready for the sport's changing dynamics.
SIGNED: Pierce Clarkson
BIO: Four-star Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been the MVP of the recruiting class. Clarkson was the second commitment in the class when he announced on Jan. 28 and has since been very active in attracting others to join him in the Louisville recruiting class. As a junior, Clarkson split time at QB with Michigan State freshman Katin Houser for a 10-2 team that lost in the state playoffs to Anaheim, Calif., Servite. As a senior, Clarkson led St. John Bosco to the CIF Open Championship and eventually a national championship, according to MaxPreps.
linknky.com
CovCath’s Jones signs with Army
Covington Catholic senior Aiden Jones signed his National Letter of Intent with Army on early signing day Wednesday. Jones was the Colonels second leading tackler in the 2022 season, collecting a team-high 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He forced two fumbles and recovered one, also recording a receiving touchdown.
AdWeek
Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?
Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
wvxu.org
Why the big TV news exodus in Cincinnati in 2022?
As a mid-size market, Cincinnati (No. 36) always has experienced TV newsroom turnover, but the churn in 2022 was worse than usual. And what makes 2022 unprecedented is that nine of the 24 TV news departures were young reporters who quit the television business. "I think a lot of young...
LIST: Here's where you can place a sports bet on Jan. 1 in Ohio
More than 1,000 locations are authorized to offer sports betting in Ohio. How many will be ready to go on Jan. 1?
hamiltonpawprint.com
Boys Basketball Ends Quarter Two
The Hamilton Boys Basketball team played three more games before going to the winter break and ending off quarter 2. The team played against the teams from Pinnacle, Dobson and Gilbert High School in two away games and finished with a home game. The Pinnacle game was first, Hamilton playing...
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
Fox 19
1,500 jobs, new office tower coming to Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Medpace Holdings Inc. plans to add 1,500 jobs over the next six years in Cincinnati and invest $150 million to expand its offices and business operations, CEO Dr. August Troendle announced Wednesday. Troendle said the expansion would be the biggest in the medical research company’s history.
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
thegnarlygnome.com
Brew House Cincinnati Is Trapped In “Just Enough” of a Time Warp to be Incredible.
There’s something about nostalgia that really satisfies me as a drinker. Brew House, over in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati, is one of those places that really checks that box. Brew House Cincinnati is the type of place I feel like I’d have found myself walking into as a kid with my Grandpa. We’d be fresh off of him taking me to get my hair cut, and we’d stop to grab lunch on the way back home. I’d expect everyone there to look up, smile, and say ‘Hi’ as we walked in to find our table… they would know us by name, like any good neighborhood joint.
Truth About Cars
Video of the Week: Ford Workers Fight It Out
We don't know why these workers at a Ford plant -- it says KTP, so we assume it's Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville -- are fighting, but we can't stop watching. A fight club? Is someone mad at their co-worker for whatever reason? Simple boredom? Again, the reasons are unknown, and it's hard to hear from the audio.
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
wvxu.org
Cranley expresses interest in Hamilton County prosecutor role
Democrat John Cranley, who ended an eight-year run as Cincinnati's mayor a year ago, said Thursday he is "very much interested" in running for Hamilton County prosecutor in 2024. It is a role long held by Republican Joe Deters, who was recently appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court. "I am...
247Sports
