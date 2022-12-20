ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins sign outfielder Joey Gallo to 1-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday the signing of outfielder Joey Gallo to a one-year contract.

Although the ballclub has yet to disclose the details of the deal, the Associated Press is reporting that the deal is worth $11 million.

A two-time All-Star with Texas, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Joey Gallo #12 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at bat against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Gallo has finished with a batting average under .200 in three straight seasons, striking out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 homers and 150 RBIs.

He has a .199 average in eight major league seasons with 177 homers, 386 RBIs and a .325 on-base percentage. Gallo projects as a corner outfielder, along with Max Kepler and Nick Gordon.

To make room on the roster, the Twins designated outfielder Mark Contreras for release or assignment.

Last week, the Twins finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with catcher Christian Vázquez.

