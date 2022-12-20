Twins sign outfielder Joey Gallo to 1-year deal
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday the signing of outfielder Joey Gallo to a one-year contract.
Although the ballclub has yet to disclose the details of the deal, the Associated Press is reporting that the deal is worth $11 million.
A two-time All-Star with Texas, Gallo looked lost at the plate last year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He hit .160 with 19 homers and 47 RBIs, striking out 163 times in 350 at-bats.
Gallo has finished with a batting average under .200 in three straight seasons, striking out 455 times in 1,041 at-bats while batting .183 with 67 homers and 150 RBIs.
He has a .199 average in eight major league seasons with 177 homers, 386 RBIs and a .325 on-base percentage. Gallo projects as a corner outfielder, along with Max Kepler and Nick Gordon.
To make room on the roster, the Twins designated outfielder Mark Contreras for release or assignment.
Last week, the Twins finalized a $30 million, three-year contract with catcher Christian Vázquez.
