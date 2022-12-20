Family pleads for answers in Maplewood hit-and-run that killed 56-year-old Mark Koepke 04:01

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A family is speaking out after a hit-and-run in Maplewood left a man dead earlier this month.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 9, police arrived at the scene on McKnight Road near Margaret Street to find two cars stopped and a pedestrian who had been struck in the road.

Officers provided medical care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified the victim as 56-year-old Mark Koepke of St. Paul.

Police do not believe the car that hit the victim was at the scene. They say it likely has significant front-end damage.

In the days following the fatal incident, police identified the vehicle they're looking for as a "2011 to 2020 dark blue Dodge Caravan or dark blue Chrysler Town and Country with front right-end damage."

Anyone with information is asked to call Maplewood police at 651-249-2608.

The family called for information and tips Tuesday afternoon. WCCO's Allen Henry will have more on WCCO 4 News at 6.