Duncanville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Justin McBride, Plano boys basketball

McBride and the Wildcats opened their District 6-6A title defense on an impressive note on Friday, taking down state-ranked Hebron on the road 52-42. Committed to Oklahoma State, McBride had his way with the Hawks in the victory, amassing a game-high 23 points.
PLANO, TX
247Sports

Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad officially a Longhorn

The Longhorns went into the 2023 cycle looking for an elite cornerback, and they found one in Malik Muhammad. The four-star prospect from Dallas South Oak Cliff signed with the Longhorns on Wednesday. Muhammad chose the Longhorns in July over 42 other offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Though Texas seemed to be fading during the early part of the cycle, the Longhorns made a strong run at Muhammad during the spring before eventually landing him during the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

Texans fall in title game

Football season may start in the off-season, but dreams of playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington begin in elementary and junior high. The Wimberley High School Texans earned their opportunity to fulfill those dreams last Friday, Dec. 16 as head coach Doug Warren led his undefeated Texan team into battle on the biggest stage in Texas. They would clash with one of the toughest outs in high school football in the also-undefeated Carthage Bulldogs.
WIMBERLEY, TX
247Sports

TCU announces 22 signees on signing day

TCU announced the signing of 22 signees on Wednesday. All but one of the prospects the Frogs had committed signed with the exception of four-star Warren Roberson. Roberson is still committed to the Frogs. In the class, the Frogs signed nine four-stars, headlined by defensive lineman Markis Deal, who is...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Waxahachie two-way standout Keith Abney signs with Sun Devils

Waxahachie (Texas) athlete Keith Abney signed his National Letter of Intent to Arizona State on Wednesday, flipping his prior commitment to Utah State following his official visit to Tempe on Dec. 16. Abney was a part of a group of 18 players who ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham hosted over this weekend after receiving a scholarship offer from the program on Dec. 10.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas, Texas Sold

Century Golf Partners and HKI America, have teamed up acquire the storied Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas. Century Golf Partners was founded in 2005 for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, public courses and golf resorts and is the partnership’s Managing Partner. The Club will be managed under its Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. Century Golf owns and/or operates approximately 50 courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST in California (with an affiliate of HKI America) and Walt Disney World Golf in Florida. HKI America and its affiliates currently own 26 golf courses along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts.
DALLAS, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class

CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas

The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally

A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
CEDAR HILL, TX

