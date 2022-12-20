Read full article on original website
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Justin McBride, Plano boys basketball
McBride and the Wildcats opened their District 6-6A title defense on an impressive note on Friday, taking down state-ranked Hebron on the road 52-42. Committed to Oklahoma State, McBride had his way with the Hawks in the victory, amassing a game-high 23 points.
Four-star cornerback Malik Muhammad officially a Longhorn
The Longhorns went into the 2023 cycle looking for an elite cornerback, and they found one in Malik Muhammad. The four-star prospect from Dallas South Oak Cliff signed with the Longhorns on Wednesday. Muhammad chose the Longhorns in July over 42 other offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Though Texas seemed to be fading during the early part of the cycle, the Longhorns made a strong run at Muhammad during the spring before eventually landing him during the summer.
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
wimberleyview.com
Texans fall in title game
Football season may start in the off-season, but dreams of playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington begin in elementary and junior high. The Wimberley High School Texans earned their opportunity to fulfill those dreams last Friday, Dec. 16 as head coach Doug Warren led his undefeated Texan team into battle on the biggest stage in Texas. They would clash with one of the toughest outs in high school football in the also-undefeated Carthage Bulldogs.
247Sports
TCU announces 22 signees on signing day
TCU announced the signing of 22 signees on Wednesday. All but one of the prospects the Frogs had committed signed with the exception of four-star Warren Roberson. Roberson is still committed to the Frogs. In the class, the Frogs signed nine four-stars, headlined by defensive lineman Markis Deal, who is...
Elite CB Malik Muhammad Signs Letter of Intent With Texas Longhorns
South Oak Cliff star Malik Muhammad became the latest signing for the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday
Fort Worth Armed Forces Bowl was the coldest college bowl game ever
Last night’s Armed Forces Bowl was not really a great game but it does have one distinction. It goes into the books as the coldest bowl game ever.
Waxahachie two-way standout Keith Abney signs with Sun Devils
Waxahachie (Texas) athlete Keith Abney signed his National Letter of Intent to Arizona State on Wednesday, flipping his prior commitment to Utah State following his official visit to Tempe on Dec. 16. Abney was a part of a group of 18 players who ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham hosted over this weekend after receiving a scholarship offer from the program on Dec. 10.
fox4news.com
Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams taken to the hospital after car accident in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Plano on Thursday afternoon. Plano police say Williams was traveling south on Preston Road in a Corvette when he crashed into a black Infiniti attempting to turn left onto Towne Square Drive.
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas, Texas Sold
Century Golf Partners and HKI America, have teamed up acquire the storied Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas. Century Golf Partners was founded in 2005 for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, public courses and golf resorts and is the partnership’s Managing Partner. The Club will be managed under its Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. Century Golf owns and/or operates approximately 50 courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST in California (with an affiliate of HKI America) and Walt Disney World Golf in Florida. HKI America and its affiliates currently own 26 golf courses along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts.
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Families can enjoy fun and games, plus a good meal at this entertainment venue.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class
CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
Best of 2022: Williams Chicken, Jollibee and more top business updates from Lake Highlands-Lakewood
Jollibee's first North Texas location opened in Plano in 2020. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Lake Highlands and Lakewood based on website traffic in 2022. 1. Walmart updating, remodeling nearly 50 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth region. Walmart announced...
Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
DALLAS — (AP) — A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her biological father. A Texas judge issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a...
