This home in Other Ny, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 23,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Carrie Chiang. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Two chef kitchens and a 2,000 bottle wine cellar will set the stage for any occasion, large or small.Few homes can match the level of detail that are seen in every corner. A two-story greenhouse will surely be an oasis within overlooking a pond that awaits a skipping stone on a summers' eve.The finished basement features 10 foot ceilings with the finest quality of wall and ceiling moldings. It is said that the late leader bought the property because of the excellent harmonic Feng Shui, also known as Geomancy, in other words excellent living harmony that evokes wealth and prosperity! The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Completed in 2013, set in 8 landscaped acres in the heart of the luxury enclaved of Horseshoe Road, "Chateau Sur L'Etaing" is Gallagher Homburger Gonzales Architects' brand new estate complete with indoor pool, elegant pond, state of the art greenhouse and six-car garage. Mill Neck has easy access to NYC via train or car and the Republic Airport (state of the art executive airport) is 20 minute door-to-door.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO