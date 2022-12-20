Read full article on original website
Florida Penthouse Bought With Crypto Sells for $18 Million Cash
In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency. The deal, one of the most expensive ever done using digital coins, was heralded as evidence that cryptocurrency would eventually become commonplace in the real-estate world.
Can Buyers in the U.S. Get a Better Deal on Newly Built Homes Now?
If you’ve ever wished to live in a house where no one has cooked a meal or taken a bath before you, 2023 may be your year. Newly built homes grew to represent an increasing share of homes for sale in the U.S. this year up to a record high of 29% of single-family listings during the third quarter of the year, according to Redfin real estate brokerage.
Other Ny, New York, Home With 23,000 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $15.99 Million
This home in Other Ny, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 23,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Carrie Chiang. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Two chef kitchens and a 2,000 bottle wine cellar will set the stage for any occasion, large or small.Few homes can match the level of detail that are seen in every corner. A two-story greenhouse will surely be an oasis within overlooking a pond that awaits a skipping stone on a summers' eve.The finished basement features 10 foot ceilings with the finest quality of wall and ceiling moldings. It is said that the late leader bought the property because of the excellent harmonic Feng Shui, also known as Geomancy, in other words excellent living harmony that evokes wealth and prosperity! The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Completed in 2013, set in 8 landscaped acres in the heart of the luxury enclaved of Horseshoe Road, "Chateau Sur L'Etaing" is Gallagher Homburger Gonzales Architects' brand new estate complete with indoor pool, elegant pond, state of the art greenhouse and six-car garage. Mill Neck has easy access to NYC via train or car and the Republic Airport (state of the art executive airport) is 20 minute door-to-door.
Manhattan Luxury Sales Surpassed $10 Billion in 2022
Manhattan’s luxury real estate market had a solid year despite tumultuous financial markets, with sales of $4 million-plus homes totaling $10.32 billion year to date, according to a report released by Olshan Realty on Wednesday. The strong performance was “front loaded”: 836 luxury contracts were signed in the first...
Contemporary New Zealand Home Overlooking the Country’s Longest Lake Lists for NZ$4.5 Million
A new, contemporary New Zealand home with water and mountain views has hit the market for NZ$4.5 million ($2.85 million). The nearly 3,000-square-foot residence is located on Queenstown Hill, a small mountain in Otago, a region on the country’s South Island, according to the listing with Jane Hanna and Hadley van Schaik of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty.
Oneonta, New York, Home With 28,468 Square Feet and Forty-Six Bedrooms Asks $3.7 Million
This exceptional home located in Oneonta, New York, features 28,468 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The 2 barns have standing seam roofs added in the last 10 years, along with the historic “smokehouse” and carefully placed split rail fencing. At the easterly bounds of Emmons Farms is the historic restaurant building which has been serving customers for 40 years! The first “Public House” tavern was built on this site in 1840, then the original schoolhouse in 1850. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. This 4-car garage features an attached breezeway w/deep stained wood and glass library, a full bath, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and cavernous hardwood floors, perfect for championship sized pool table with oak scorer, ping pong table, and some original table games that decidedly use zero electric. West of the Gameroom Garage is the single, fully fenced tennis court.
Hertz Family Home Outside of Chicago Lists for $2.25 Million
A manor house outside of Chicago that was built by the founder of the Hertz car rental company hit the market this week for the first time in nearly 50 years. The 1929 Georgian residence, listed for $2.25 million, is located in what is now Trout Valley, Illinois, a “bucolic” community about 40 miles from the city, according to Linda Shaughnessy, senior vice president of sales with Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty’s Gold Coast office. She shares the listing with Michelle Mackey of Baird & Warner.
Beachfront Villa in Riviera Maya, Mexico, Hits the Market for $8.9 Million
A contemporary beachfront villa located in the private and gated Playacar community in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, has come to the market for $8.9 million. Designed in 2017 by Sordo Madaleno, one of the leading architectural firms in Mexico, the home offers more than 22,000 square feet of living space, inside and out, according to this week’s listing with Sally Sudol of The Agency.
A Detached House at Hong Kong’s Shouson Peak Asks HK$298 Million
One of the two houses available for sale at the celebrity-studded new development Shouson Peak in Hong Kong has come to the market for HK$298 million (US$38.3 million). The house has approximately 3,600 square feet of living space across three floors and is configured with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Throughout, it features luxurious finishes, high ceilings, and large glass windows and doors, according to this week’s listing with Carman Sze-To of List Sotheby’s International Realty.
South Florida Home Undergoing Massive Renovation Lists for $15.5 Million
An under-construction home in Pinecrest, a suburban village in Miami-Dade County, is hitting the market for $15.5 million, a price tag that will make it the most expensive property for sale in the village, according to owner Derek Gonzalez. Mr. Gonzalez owns the property with his wife, Lisa Gonzalez. The...
Amid a Shifting Housing Market, Smaller British Cities and Commuter Areas Are Holding On
The stream of U.K. buyers headed for country homes and coastal boltholes since the pandemic has reversed course in favor of cities and their suburban rings, according to new housing data from Zoopla. “After a frenetic period for the country market, city living has come back strongly as workers have...
A New Hampshire Estate in America’s Oldest Summer Resort
This waterfront vacation compound in the quintessential resort town of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, has a lake house and a guest house that provide views of Lake Winnipesaukee and the Belknap Mountains. “The craftsmanship of the house and amenities of the lot set it apart,” said listing agent Adam Dow. “The...
19th-Century Townhouse on Manhattan’s ‘Author’s Row’ Listed for $10.72 Million
A historic Greek Revival townhouse on a storied street in New York City’s West Village is on the market for $10.72 million after a top-to-bottom renovation. The residence, built in 1846, is on Jane Street, which is also known as Author’s Row because of the vast number of writers who, at one time or another, have called it home. It was listed earlier this month by Kleopatra Phili of Brown Harris Stevens.
After Listing for $125 Million, a Malibu Home Sells for $91 Million
A roughly 6.6-acre estate in the exclusive Paradise Cove area of Malibu, Calif., has sold for $91 million, according to the local multiple listing service. The deal is the latest in a string of big-ticket transactions to have closed in Malibu over the past year. The sellers are British videogame...
London Penthouse With an Inner Courtyard Channels Industrial Chic
Price: £9.25 million (US$10.55 million) Despite its place atop a London high-rise, this duplex penthouse in Canary Wharf, has a hidden “back garden” as well as curved interiors, and bespoke, cast concrete features. The unit is located in One Park Drive, a residential tower in the Wood...
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 5,900 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $2.75 Million
This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 5,900 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Deborah Murphy. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Chef's Kitchen has 2 dishwashers, double oven, cooktop, 2 refrigerators, microwave (all professional grade SS), custom cabinets, quartz counters and hardwood flooring, generous breakfast area with surrounding built ins, and endless island that seats 6+ guests, walk in pantry, butlers pantry that are all perfect for entertaining. Spacious entry that leads to a formal living room and dining room, and oversized family room with coffered ceiling, built-ins and fireplace is adjacent to the kitchen, perfect for those holiday gatherings. Dramatic glass enclosed first floor office for those days when going to the office isn't a possibility. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The english lower level has an oversized rec room with fireplace and built-ins, wine cellar, 2 ensuite bedrooms (or exercise room/home theatre), separate powder room for guests, an additional laundry room with same appliances as the second floor laundry, and we have not forgotten your pets, complete with a pet shower as well. Landscaped yard, 3 car garage, and a roof deck complete with gas and electric perfect for those summer nights.
Nearly One-Third of U.S. Home Purchases Were All-Cash Deals in October
Cash is king, especially when mortgage rates are rising. U.S. buyers are avoiding higher mortgage rates by paying cash for new homes, according to a report Wednesday from Redfin. Nearly 32%, or one-third, of U.S. home sales in October—the most recent data available—were all-cash deals, up 29.9% year over year,...
South Dakota Cowboy Sells Ranch He Bought With $232.1 Million Powerball Winnings for $37 Million
After South Dakota cowboy Neal Wanless won a $232.1 million Powerball jackpot in 2009, he spent some of the winnings on a roughly 50,000-acre ranch north of Rapid City. Now he has sold that ranch for $37 million, more than double what he paid, according to listing agent Robb Nelson of Hall and Hall.
Aspen Penthouse Fetches Nearly $9 Million More Than It Sold for Last Year
A penthouse in downtown Aspen, Colo., has sold for $25.875 million, nearly $9 million more than its most recent sale price last year, according to the seller’s agent, Lane Johnson of Compass. According to public records, the seller was an LLC linked to Florida-based businessman Scott Palmer Fuhrman, which...
A ‘Modern Tropical’ Villa Surrounded by Northern Costa Rican Jungle
Location: Las Mareas Estates, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. This tropical turnkey villa is in the private residential enclave of Costa Elena, a secluded master-planned resort community and ocean club in the northern Guanacaste region of Costa Rica. Costa Elena, which is on the Pacific coast, features outdoor-oriented “modern tropical” architecture that...
