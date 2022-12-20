Read full article on original website
Leahy’s Departure From the U.S. Senate Could Stanch the Flow of Federal Cash to Vermont
Burlington High School students learning to repair aircraft don't have a top-flight educational environment: Their classroom is a leased former auto parts store off Williston Road. The planes and helicopters they work on are crammed into an aging, poorly insulated hangar at Burlington International Airport. And while interest in aviation...
Vermont Democrats Prepare a Push for Paid Family Leave
Vermont Democrats will take another run at passing universal paid family leave in the coming legislative session, nearly three years after Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a proposal funded by a mandatory payroll tax. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) invited family leave advocates to the Statehouse...
