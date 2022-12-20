ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Comments / 4

Mountain View
3d ago

Addiction is a Terrible Burden 😡😡. Some people get hooked on pain drugs given to them from Dr.’s ....some people become addicted from choice. Drugs Ruin both the lives of the person , and their Families !

Reply
4
Suz Henrich
3d ago

When a person who is addicted to drugs they lead a very sad life of desperation always chasing that need in their body for that feeling. There has to be more real true tv and videos about drug addiction about the terrible lives these people leave and how easy it is to become addicted. The people who become addicted no longer care how they hurt their loved ones but they do . Parents never intended to raise their child who they had hopes for a good life to turn in to a drug addict who just throw their lives away. And rehab doesn’t work for many how can this country be productive when thousands die every year from drugs.

Reply
4
Related
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced

Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
WBRE

Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announces $5.5M in workforce development grants

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced $5.5 million in grants to help Pennsylvania’s workforce development. Industry Partnership (IPs) support businesses partnering to build a stronger, more competitive job market through training, networking, recruitment, and collaboration within targeted industries. The grant program is administered through the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Counties awarded nearly $8 million in grants

Harrisburg, Pa. — Police departments in seven local counties were awarded nearly $8 million as part of a larger law enforcement grant, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday. Across the state, $170 million in total was awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement. “These grant programs are one more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown “Drug House” Tabbed By Locals, Bail Reform Blamed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident is expressing concerns about a “drug house” on the city’s southside, with local leaders blaming bail reform for the never ending illicit activity. On December 7, police arrested ten individuals following a drug raid at 15 West...
JAMESTOWN, NY
The Philadelphia Citizen

PA Adults with Autism Deserve More

With the gubernatorial election finished and the transition under way, Jody Weaver’s attention is anxiously fixed on Harrisburg. Next month, she is due to meet with representatives from the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) to discuss the fate of her severely autistic twins. Whether or not ODP will force...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents

Governor Wolf Regrets Not Getting to Give $2K Checks To Residents. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania's outgoing governor says one of his greatest regrets is not being able to send two-thousand-dollar stimulus-checks to residents. In an interview with WKBN-TV, Tom Wolf says Republicans in the state house kept thwarting his original plan. It would have used federal money to give homes with incomes of 80-thousand-dollars or less two-thousand-dollars in direct payments. Wolf says he tried again with surplus money from the newly-passed budget, but that wasn't allowed to pass either. He'll wrap up his two terms in office in January.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy