New Details: LCSD Superintendent to retire

Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray has announced her retirement.

Gray will be leaving the district June 30, 2023 after service since her appointment by the Lincoln County School Board in March 2018.

In a one-on-one interview with Gray, The News Guard gains her insight about her time as superintendent and what challenges the district faces as it moves forward.

The News Guard: Why are you retiring now?

Dr. Gary Gray: I am retiring now because I have worked faithfully for the last 5 years for the LCSD and I just turned 65. I have been working in education since I was 21 and it is time for someone else to continue this fabulous work we have begun. I would like to get to know my family again. Being a superintendent takes all your heart and soul and now I feel to turn that to something else while I am still healthy.

The News Guard: What has been the most challenging for you as superintendent at the LCSD?

Gray: Aligning our educational systems K-12 across the entire district. When I came here there were "islands of excellence". Everyone did what they thought was right and it was hit and miss. The district fell into correction. Now, because of the hard work and immense talent of the staff, administration and school board, we have successfully developed districtwide systems of excellence.

The News Guard: What has been the most rewarding for you as the LCSD superintendent?

Gray: The most rewarding part of my experience here has been the relationships I have developed and experiencing the quality of the people I have met here. The administrative team we have in LCSD is incredible. I am rewarded by observing and enjoying their accomplishments and the student outcomes I am seeing have been the most rewarding. I will never forget LCSD and the wonderful people I have had the privilege and honor to serve and to serve with.

The News Guard: What challenges do you see facing the district as it most forward?

Gray: The challenge moving forward is Keeping The Train Moving on the Track we have Build! Stability of the work we have done and continuing to be critical of its outcomes while making constant improvements. Staying the course and not fainting.

The News Guard: What advice or recommendations would you have for the new superintendent to help overcome those challenges?

Gray: The advice I would give my successor is to aim straight and do not waiver. Talk to people and listen deeply. Communicate as much as you can while being kind and compassionate at all times. Take the high road. Listen to your guts because your guts will never do you wrong. And try to have some fun!!

In a statement, the Lincoln County School Board complimented Gray for her work.

During her time in LCSD, she has led the district through a pandemic and also laid the strong groundwork for an aligned K-12 school district through the development of effective curriculum, instruction and assessment systems, the district's statement reads.

"She has seen to completion many facility and construction efforts that will benefit our students and community for many years to come," the board said. "Finally, Dr. Gray has developed a wonderful leadership team of administrators and staff and we as the Board have enjoyed working with her very much as our District leader."

The statement by the board also described the next step for the district.

"The Board of Directors of the Lincoln County School District will be discussing the path forward to hiring the next great superintendent for our school district," the board said.

Follow this developing story here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.