Burlington, VT

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-06976

To the creditors of: Benjamin D Rabidoux, late of Colchester, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
COLCHESTER, VT
Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 5:00 PM Public Hearing Notice

1. ZP-22-596; 170 Park Street (RM, Ward 3C) Iryna Poberezhniuk Variance for additional lot coverage. Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
BURLINGTON, VT
City of Burlington in the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two an Ordinance in Relation to CHAPTER 22, PARKS—SECTION 21, Updating Burlington Municipal Arena Rules and Regulations

Sponsor: PARKS, ARTS & CULTURE Committee (PACC) - Barlow, Dieng, Shannon. Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 12/12/22. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Chapter 22, Parks, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington...
BURLINGTON, VT
Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on January 11, 2023 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held at 781 Blakely Road. a) CU-23-05 PBGC LLC: Conditional...
COLCHESTER, VT
GlobalFoundries Laying Off 148 Workers in Essex Junction

Semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries has informed Vermont that it is laying off 148 people in the state amid a corporate-wide downsizing. The cuts, detailed in a recent state filing, represent about 7 percent of the 2,000 people employed at the chipmaker's Essex Junction plant. The company began notifying impacted employees last week, according to VTDigger.org, which first reported the news.
ESSEX, VT
City of Burlington

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance in Relation to BURLINGTON CODE OF ORDINANCES-Abatement and Rehabilitation of Vacant Buildings and Dangerous StructuresCity of Burlington In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation to Chapter 9, Cemeteries—Section 50, Updating Charges for Perpetual Care. ORDINANCE 7.05. Sponsor: Councilor...
BURLINGTON, VT
Burlington City Council Openings Burlington City Commissions/Boards

Chittenden Solid Waste District Board – alternate Term Expires 5/31/24 One Opening. Parks and Recreation Commission Term Expires 6/30/23 One Opening. Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/24 Two Openings. Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board Term Expires 6/30/25 Two Openings. Applications may be submitted to the Clerk/Treasurer's Office,...
BURLINGTON, VT
Town of Jericho- Development Review Board Notice of Public Hearing

The Jericho Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at the Jericho Town Hall to consider the following. • A request to the DRB by VRMT4 for a preliminary plat review for a 17 lot residential PUD including open space lot with phase development proposed. The property is located at 91 Governor Peck Road which is in the Rural Agricultural Residential Zoning District.
JERICHO, VT
Burlington School District Sues Monsanto Over PCB Contamination

The Burlington School District is seeking to force chemical maker Monsanto to pay for the fallout from PCB contamination at the city's now-shuttered high school. In a lawsuit filed on Friday in federal court in Burlington, the district alleges that Monsanto encouraged customers to use PCB mixtures in construction materials "despite knowing that this would directly introduce PCBs into surrounding air and other construction materials, and onto nearby interior surfaces."
BURLINGTON, VT
Obituary: Thomas Farrell, 1987-2022

Thomas Farrell, 35, succumbed to his battle with addiction at home in Asheville, N.C., on Wednesday, December 21. He was born to Mary Turnbaugh and Tom Farrell Sr. on April 5, 1987, in Burlington, Vt. He graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 2005 and attended the University of...
BURLINGTON, VT
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Addison Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 250-12-19 Ancv

Michael a. Bortell Appointed Executor of the Estate of Kenneth J. Bortell and Usda. Mortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 14, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth J. Bortell to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated April 30, 2015 and recorded in Book 276 Page 466 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 293 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 34 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
MIDDLEBURY, VT
On behalf of Cathedral Square Corporation and Evernorth, J.A. Morrissey, Inc. is soliciting bids from qualified subcontractors for the construction of Kelley's Field II Senior Housing located on Kelley's Field Road in Hinesburg.

The project includes new parking and site improvements, new water and infrastructure upgrades and a new 24,000 SF wood framed building consisting of 24 individual apartment units and shared common spaces. The contract documents contain the provisions required for the construction of the project, including Section 3 and Residential Davis Bacon Wage Rates and certified payroll. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally owned and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
HINESBURG, VT
Obituary: Stella Robak Bukanc, 1943-2022

Stella Robak Bukanc passed away on the morning of December 4, 2022. She was diagnosed with stage IV cervical cancer 11 months ago, one month after her husband, Michael Bukanc, suffered a traumatic brain injury while giving a talk to middle school students about his experiences surviving the Holocaust. Stella is also survived by her two daughters, Kat and Rachel Bukanc. Although this has been a very difficult time for the Bukanc family and for close friends of the family, they experienced a true gift when Kat moved back to Vermont to live with and care for both of her parents. Rachel and her husband, Cory Campbell, also spent time over the year sharing caregiving duties. This is a testament to Stella, who valued family and community and took care of her own ailing mother at home as she suffered from Alzheimer's.
BURLINGTON, VT
RFP Essex Westford School District Ice Skating Rink Resurfacing Machine

EWSD invites interested proposers to submit bids for a Ice Skating Rink Resurfacing Machine. The deadline to submit proposals is January 4, 2023 at 4:00pm Eastern Standard Time. For more details visit www.ewsd.org > District Operations > Purchasing & Bids and view the full RFP document under "RFPs & Bid Requests." For more information contact nboutin@ewsd.org.
ESSEX, VT
