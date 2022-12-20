Read full article on original website
Why are Apollo and Ares share prices more resilient than KKR, Blackstone?
Private equity firm share performance remains mixed as investors parse out the reality that not all alternative investment business are created equal
Pennsylvania pension adds $265m to real estate
The $67 billion Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement Board committed to two private real estate funds at its Dec. 16 board meeting upon the recommendation of consultant Hamilton Lane
Alaska Permanent reviews infrastructure portfolio success
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. (AFPC) trustees discussed lower-risk portfolio construction, in addition to discussing how the $73 billion sovereign wealth fund defines infrastructure as an asset class
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday.
Audax adds strategic capital business
The Audax Group unveiled a new strategy that is set to be active in the U.S. and Europe, allocating partnership equity solutions to private equity sponsors active in the middle market. Kumber Husain and Daniel Green, who both joined Audax earlier this year from DWS Private Equity, have been charged
