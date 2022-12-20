ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
alternativeswatch.com

Why are Apollo and Ares share prices more resilient than KKR, Blackstone?

Private equity firm share performance remains mixed as investors parse out the reality that not all alternative investment business are created equal . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly. $30. A pay-as-you-go plan to get you...
alternativeswatch.com

Pennsylvania pension adds $265m to real estate

The $67 billion Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement Board committed to two private real estate funds at its Dec. 16 board meeting upon the recommendation of consultant Hamilton Lane . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
alternativeswatch.com

Alaska Permanent reviews infrastructure portfolio success

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. (AFPC) trustees discussed lower-risk portfolio construction, in addition to discussing how the $73 billion sovereign wealth fund defines infrastructure as an asset class . . . Continue Reading. Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and benefits including daily/weekly/monthly newsletters. Monthly.
ALASKA STATE
alternativeswatch.com

Audax adds strategic capital business

The Audax Group unveiled a new strategy that is set to be active in the U.S. and Europe, allocating partnership equity solutions to private equity sponsors active in the middle market. Kumber Husain and Daniel Green, who both joined Audax earlier this year from DWS Private Equity, have been charged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy