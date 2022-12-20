Read full article on original website
skipntyme
3d ago
And does it have anything to do with the cost of the tickets? At 100 dollars per person, the average person isn't going to buy a ticket or attend.
3
State College
HVAB, Visit Clearfield County open heritage center
PHILIPSBURG — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Visit Clearfield County celebrated the opening of the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center with a ribbon cutting and open house recently at 22 N. Front St. in downtown Philipsburg. In addition to representatives of the respective organizations, county commissioners from both counties...
abc23.com
Cambria County Homeless
Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what’s being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. We went to the only homeless shelter in Johnstown Tuesday The Martha...
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
State College
Dangerous Cold, High Winds Force Cancelation of Fire Companies’ Santa Runs
Santa Claus is still coming to town on Christmas Eve, but severe winter weather means he won’t be able to do his annual fire truck tours of local communities early in the evening. Alpha Fire Company in State College, Bellefonte Fire Department and the Philipsburg Fire Department have canceled...
explorejeffersonpa.com
School & Community Closings for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County...
State College
Centre County Still at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Although statewide cases saw an uptick, Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 14th consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has...
Altoona church to open new youth outreach center in 2023
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Champion Life Church in Altoona will be opening a new youth center to help provide after-school and weekend activities. The new Altoona Youth Outreach Center located at 1314 12th Street is scheduled to open in early 2023. A moderate renovation will soon be made to the church’s former gymnasium complex. […]
State College
Lisa Ritchey honored as 2022 Tenacious NFP Nurse Administrator
Through its National Service Office, Nurse-Family Partnership recently awarded the Tenacious Caregiver Awards to four distinguished NFP providers at Re:Ignite 2022, NFP’s annual education summit. Lisa Ritchey, BSN, RN, director of Nurse-Family Partnership at UPMC Home Healthcare of Central PA, was honored as the 2022 Tenacious NFP Nurse Administrator.
State College
Renovations continue at Centre County Courthouse
BELLEFONTE — Centre County’s courtroom No. 1 continues to get a facelift. Centre County’s director of facilities management, Lee Sheaffer, said that some improvements are needed to repair the plaster work in the courtroom. “Of course, we’ve had some substantial work taking place in the courthouse in...
Santa Runs canceled, businesses closed as extreme cold, high winds move into Centre County
A wind chill warning is in effect through Saturday evening with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero possible.
Some municipalities in Centre County declare snow emergencies
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some Centre County municipalities have announced a snow emergency with winter weather hitting the area. State College-area residents were issued an emergency that took effect at 5:30 p.m. People are reminded to clean sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm has stopped, according to a news release […]
fox8tv.com
Walker Township House Fire
A home is destroyed following a fire this afternoon in Centre County. It happened in the 4000 of Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township. Officials say the fire happened around 1:20. No injuries were reported. Route 64 between Hoy Road and Pike Road was closed as crews worked the scene...
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
Live updates: Snow emergencies, cancellations in Centre County as storm begins
Snow led to messy road conditions throughout the day.
Firm buying Pa. mall plans to transform it into an economic center
Revitalizing the nearly empty Lycoming Mall in Lycoming County is the plan of real estate developers in State College. FAMVEST has a contract to buy the mall near Muncy and plans to transform it into a mixed-use economic center, said its president Jon Jahanshahi. The mixed use could include retail...
State College
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Coming to State College
Another national chain is expected to open in State College next year. Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to launch a franchise location at 132 S. Garner St. inside The Maxxen, one of downtown State College’s newest high-rise apartment complexes. Bennett Williams Commercial, the building’s real estate agency, wrote in a Facebook post that Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s new shop will occupy about 1,255 square feet.
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Tyrone cheerleader performing in London New Year’s parade
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade. Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role […]
Claysburg man charged after dogs found chained without food, water
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after state police say they found four dogs in extremely poor health on his property. Troopers were sent to a home along Beaver Dam Road in Kimmel Township on Monday, Oct. 3 to assist Greenfield Township police. After arriving at the […]
One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
