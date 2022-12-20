Let’s hop right into this latest single / video, “LA VIDA ES FRIA“ — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. The song was originally written about my wife, haha! After an argument, I drove to the studio, demoed it, two weeks later flew to Riverside, California, and recorded it. I’ve always wanted to do a video for “La Vida Es Fría” since the fans had started getting tattoos and other forms of tributes to the song, but I just wanted to do it right. I’ve known Richie (Abbott) for some time, and have known about Estevan (Oriol) and Soul Assassins since I was a teenager, but 2 years ago I played a festival where I got to meet Estevan, and Richie sets up the next day for a little photoshoot, which we all loved and kept in touch. Last year Richie and I decided to connect and put together this idea of “La Vida Es Fria,” and make a video for it and bring Estevan in to direct it. A year later, we finalize it and we all decide to get together and bring this into life. Richie calls Chris Blauvelt, who’s an amazing cinematographer and had done a bunch of movies like Speed, so now it’s us 4 collaborating on this video. Couldn’t be happier with the end result, and the fans and friends that chipped in their time, cars, etcetera.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO