Polo G Shares New Single ‘My All’: Listen
2022 has been a relatively quiet year for Polo G as he’s only dropped a few singles and no album. After releasing ‘Bag Talk‘ back in October, the Columbia signed rapper returns today with a new single titled ‘My All’. It’s a song that he has been teasing for a while so fans will be happy to finally hear it in its entirety.
Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music
Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Styles P Recalls Wanting To Shoot JAY-Z & Beanie Sigel During LOX/Roc-A-Fella Beef
Styles P has recalled the time he wanted to shoot JAY-Z and Beanie Sigel during The LOX‘s beef with Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. The Ghost recently joined Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion where he opened up about how his, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch’s beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit was kept strictly on wax but the Roc-A-Fella war crossed the line and got personal.
Eminem’s Mother Sued Him for $10M for 1 Line in ‘My Name Is’
Eminem emerged on the hip-hop scene in the late 1990s with his song 'My Name Is.' One line from the song led his mother to sue him.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
Kool G Rap Drops “Last Of A Dying Breed” Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & More
Kool G Rap has returned to deliver the seventh solo studio album of his career, Last Of A Dying Breed. The 54-year-old legendary rapper promptly delivered his newest 11-track effort on December 9. The Godfather of mafiaso raps is here to emphasize his long-lasting influence on hip-hop. The album chiefly...
Beyoncé drops ‘Break My Soul’ visual with fan videos
Beyonce’s certified platinum hit ‘“Break My Soul” debuted on YouTube on Dec. 6 after reaching a massive milestone of over a million copies of the song sold. The song is the first on the Renaissance album to receive a Recording Industry Association of America award. The song was initially certified gold after reaching over 500,000 copies sold since the July 2022 release date.
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
Diddy Given History Lesson After Crediting N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN For Pioneering Hip Hop Podcasts
Diddy has credited N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN with being pioneers in the Hip Hop podcast industry, but some believe he’s attempting to rewrite history. Puff hosted a party in Miami, Florida on Sunday night (November 28) celebrating Drinks Champs‘ recent win for Best Hip Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.
Big Freedia Marvels At How Her & Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Took On ‘The Life That It Did’ (Exclusive)
Dr. Martens famously boast that they have “bouncing soles.” So, it makes perfect sense that the beloved iconoclastic shoe brand would team with Big Freedia, the New Orleans superstar dubbed the “Queen of Bounce.” Freedia took part in the Dr. Martens Presents free concert series, rocking Brooklyn Made in November, the latest of concerts pairing Dr. Martens with trailblazing artists. “I think just that,” Freedia tells HollywoodLife when discussing the most “Docs” thing about her. “I created my own lane in hip-hop,” she says.
SZA’s New Album SOS Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and More
At long last, SZA is getting ready to release her new album, SOS. As she continues to share details, she’s revealed the record’s tracklist: The album spans 23 songs and has guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, SZA’s “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, and the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Find the tracklist below.
SZA Wanders Around NYC in Moody ‘Nobody Gets Me’ Visual
SZA is thinking about a past love in her song “Nobody Gets Me.” On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her album SOS, the R&B superstar dropped a new music video for Track 14. “How am I supposed to let you go?/Only like myself when I’m with you,” SZA sings in the chorus. “Nobody gets me, you do.” The black-and-white visual, directed by Bradley J. Calder, captures the singer as she sings the lyrics of the gorgeous ballad from several NYC rooftops and walks through some streets and alleys of the Big Apple while reminiscing about a past love. Among the...
Anita Baker hints that new music coming in January
(December 8, 2022) After too long with no news, we’ve been inundated lately with great developments from one of our all-time favorite singers, Miss Anita Baker. A few weeks ago, Ms. Baker announced her upcoming 2023 tour, with Babyface accompanying her. And now, she’s teasing brand new music that may be coming soon, and that she may be debuting it on television. She posted a new heading on her Twitter account this morning:
Roddy Ricch Hit With Lawsuit Over “The Box”: Report
Greg Perry is seeking damages after claiming that Ricch’s “The Box” sounds similar to his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds).”. Roddy Ricch is facing a lawsuit for his 2019 hit “The Box.” His label, Atlantic Records, and producer 30 Roc are also named in the legal documents. Per TMZ, singer Greg Perry filed the suit. In it, he claimed that the Compton native used “key elements” from his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)” without asking his permission.
Young Nudy Vows To Hunt Down Culprit Behind Mass Song Leaks: 'I'm Gon' Beat Your Ass'
Young Nudy and a handful of other artists were the victims of a massive information breach that leaked about 172 Nudy songs to the public earlier this week. The 29-year-old angrily responded to the mass leaks in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday (December 7), threatening the person responsible and saying they’ll pay dearly.
Jason Joshua: The Golden Voice
Let’s hop right into this latest single / video, “LA VIDA ES FRIA“ — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. The song was originally written about my wife, haha! After an argument, I drove to the studio, demoed it, two weeks later flew to Riverside, California, and recorded it. I’ve always wanted to do a video for “La Vida Es Fría” since the fans had started getting tattoos and other forms of tributes to the song, but I just wanted to do it right. I’ve known Richie (Abbott) for some time, and have known about Estevan (Oriol) and Soul Assassins since I was a teenager, but 2 years ago I played a festival where I got to meet Estevan, and Richie sets up the next day for a little photoshoot, which we all loved and kept in touch. Last year Richie and I decided to connect and put together this idea of “La Vida Es Fria,” and make a video for it and bring Estevan in to direct it. A year later, we finalize it and we all decide to get together and bring this into life. Richie calls Chris Blauvelt, who’s an amazing cinematographer and had done a bunch of movies like Speed, so now it’s us 4 collaborating on this video. Couldn’t be happier with the end result, and the fans and friends that chipped in their time, cars, etcetera.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers On His New Album “Me Vs. Myself”
After much anticipation, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with the release of his new album, Me Vs. Myself. The Bronx-bred rapper returns after a nearly two year but the results were definitely worth waiting for. Me Vs. Myself consists of 22 songs in total with several heavy-weight appearances....
