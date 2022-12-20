Read full article on original website
Holiday Weekend Betting Preview
Happy holidays! Grab your favorite dessert and snack along with Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and Joe House as they share their thoughts on Bucs-Cardinals (7:00), Giants-Vikings (10:00), and Commanders-49ers (17:00). Plus, hear their betting leans on Eagles-Cowboys (25:00) and what they think is wrong with the Patriots (35:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (54:00).
Are the Thompson Twins Trending Up? An Amen and Ausar Thompson Breakdown.
KOC and J. Kyle Mann discuss the draft stock and potential of the Overtime Elite’s Amen and Ausar Thompson—a.k.a. the Thompson twins (01:29). They discuss the unconventional path the twins are taking en route to the NBA, how playing in OTE is affecting their development, whether the lack of a reliable jumper will hurt their draft stock, and the debate over where Amen should be ranked in this class. Also, this week’s Wemby update (38:00).
Should We Be Worried About the C’s? Plus, Pats vs. Bengals Preview With Dan Hoard
Brian dissects the reasons for the Celtics’ recent skid after another loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night (0:30). Then, he chats with the Bengals’ play-by-play announcer, Dan Hoard, about the upcoming Patriots-Bengals game, the Bengals’ Super Bowl chances, Joe Burrow’s impact on the franchise, and more (21:45). Brian wraps up with his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week before assessing Mac Jones’s standing and value around the NFL as his disappointing second year comes to a close (39:00).
Eagles-Cowboys Preview: Are the Eagles in Trouble Without Jalen Hurts?
The Eagles’ second matchup with the hated rival Dallas Cowboys may be without their starting QB and potential MVP, Jalen Hurts. In Part 1 of our Eagles-Cowboys preview, Sheil and Ben discuss what this injury means long term and whether the Eagles should rest Hurts with only one win standing in front of them to clinch the top spot in the NFC. You guys asked, and we responded in our Wednesday 10. Who will win the battle in the trenches? Could Minshew Mania go into Jerry World and get the W? Who are the most important players the Eagles can’t lose heading into the playoffs? Be on the lookout for Part 2 with Raheem.
Week 16 Weather Disasters, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We kick off our NFL Week 16 preview by discussing what could be the worst weather weekend in NFL history, with windchill temperatures forecasted to drop below zero in multiple cities. We talk about the players you should think about benching because of the weather, and how you should handle the abundance of backup quarterbacks starting this week. We finish the show by answering listener emails.
Lamar Jackson Should Never Play for the Ravens Again
Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who details why Lamar Jackson should find a new home outside of Baltimore. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?
Jets’ Playoff Hopes Washed Away, and Football Fridays
(0:40) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. (42:08) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 16 in Old School–New School.
Tales: The Knicks’ Streak and Was Bucks-Pelicans a Finals Preview? Plus Daniel Jeremiah on This Year’s QB Class, the No. 1 Pick, and Revisiting Zach, Fields, and Mac.
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Knicks’ eight-game win streak, what the Warriors may do while Steph Curry recovers from injury, Grizzlies-Nuggets, and Pelicans-Bucks (0:40), before talking with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah about the 2023 NFL draft, Alabama QB Bryce Young, what the Lions may do with their first-round draft picks, the impact of prospect visits vs. game tape, a TE-heavy draft class, and more, before revisiting the first-round QBs from the 2021 NFL draft (21:59). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (54:40).
Eagles-Cowboys Preview Part 2, With Philly Native/Cowboys Fan Raheem Palmer
Sheil and Raheem link up for the second part of our Eagles-Cowboys preview heading into the big matchup on Christmas Eve. How did Raheem become a Cowboys fan having grown up in the city and rooting for all the other local teams? Plus, Sheil and Raheem examine the numbers and determine what the likely outcome will be based on the odds, and touch on the Sixers’ past and present.
Power Ranking the 2022 Fantasy Lessons to Tattoo on Our Bodies
We inevitably forget the lessons we vowed to always remember by the time the next draft season comes around, so today we power rank the lessons from the 2022 season to tattoo on our bodies, like Guy Pearce in the movie Memento. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and...
Ted Johnson on Whether Mac Deserves a Mulligan. Plus, Does Chaim Have a Plan?
Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson about the Patriots’ disastrous last-second loss to the Raiders, whether Belichick set Mac up to fail this year, who might start at QB for the Pats next season, and more (0:15). Then, Brian reacts to the recent ESPN article detailing the Red Sox front office’s moves in the Chaim Bloom era (34:20), before discussing the B’s continued success and the Celtics’ recent struggles (45:40).
The Knicks Are Back? Plus, NBA Festivus.
Justin, Rob, and Wos start by discussing the Knicks’ eight-game winning streak and how sustainable their recent success is (2:09). Then it’s the first ever NBA Festivus, during which each of them talk about a couple NBA grievances they have (20:00). Finally, they open up the suggestion box and discuss a listener’s question (57:45).
Dolphins’ Sleeper Potential, New York Rivalries, Sunday Ticket’s Future, and Red-Hot Million-Dollar Picks
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by John Jastremski and Peter Schrager to discuss the Dolphins being the annual NFL postseason sleeper team, along with other sleeper candidates—including the Chargers, Ravens, and Lions—before looking at their favorite underdogs for NFL Week 16 (3:25). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis about NFL Sunday Ticket moving to YouTube TV for the 2023-24 season, as well as the three biggest media stories from 2022 (53:51). Next, Bill rejoins Jastremski to discuss the Mets’ and Yankees’ offseasons, the Knicks finding their identity, and the Nets playing their best basketball (1:22:32). Finally, Bill celebrates getting out of the red and into the black as he gives out the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 16 (1:49:56).
Jon Ritchie on the Eagles and ESPN Days With Russillo. Plus, a Double-Length Life Advice.
Russillo is joined by radio host and former NFL fullback Jon Ritchie to discuss Ritchie’s time with the Eagles, great Jon Gruden and Jim Harbaugh stories, Jalen Hurts’s long-term prospects, NFC teams the Eagles should be worried about, working with Ryen at ESPN, and more (0:40). Then Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 16 (45:30), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (48:11).
Jaguars-Jets Preview
Austin and Raheem handicap the Week 16 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Jets and Jaguars. How to Bet Cold-Weather Football. Plus, Previewing Week 16 Do-or-Die Games and Christmas Day NBA. The Latest. 25 Days of Bingemas, Day 23: ‘The Holiday Sitter’. Hallmark’s first gay rom-com features two opposite...
Week 16 Preview: Eagles-Cowboys, Seahawks-Chiefs, Bengals-Patriots
Danny, Ben, and Steven preview Week 16 starting with the NFC East Eagles-Cowboys matchup (01:10). They discuss how the Eagles’ offense will fare with Gardner Minshew under center, as well as the depleted secondary troubles that Dallas will have. Then, they predict Monday morning’s headlines for Seahawks-Chiefs and Bengals-Patriots (22:12). Finally, they do a quick overview of all the matches with playoff implications (40:16).
Handing Out Gifts to Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, and Others!
This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to give out gifts ahead of the holidays. They share what Patrick Mahomes can expect to find under his tree (2:00) and explain why Josh Allen could use a heating rock (8:00). Plus, they pick which coaches need a coaching seminar (13:00) and discuss the best gift Lions fans can hope for (36:00). Finally, they close the show by answering mailbag questions (42:00).
