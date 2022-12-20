Read full article on original website
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Custom Home with Panoramic Views of The Sierra Mountains and City Lights Seeks $3.4 Million in Reno, Nevada
220 Brunswick Mill Road Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 220 Brunswick Mill Road, Reno, Nevada is a thoughtfully designed custom estate on a 2.5 acre fully-fenced lot with gated entrance and a variety of landscape accents such as a relaxing water feature, wind-protected firepit with surround seating, private putting green, basketball court. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 220 Brunswick Mill Road, please contact Jack Cote (Phone: 775-742-5103) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: has construction stopped on south Reno apartment complex?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Jeff asked what's happening with construction at a major apartment complex in south Reno?. The apartment complex at Patriot Boulevard and South Virginia is under construction and plans call for 330 luxury apartments. However we learned the general contractor, Tanamera Construction, is no longer on the job.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Power utilities at Tahoe seeking hike in rates
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the snow fell during this years first storms trees toppled taking power lines down with them and caused the majority of Tahoe’s Basin residents and businesses to lose power, some for multiple days. As a part of mountain living, power outages often...
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in Disposition of 90,056 SF Industrial Building in Carson City
(CARSON CITY, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group’s (DCG’s) Industrial team, Nick Knecht, CCIM, Joel Fountain, SIOR, and Baker Krukow, along with DCG Principal Tom Fennell, SIOR, CCIM, represented the seller, Sierra Nevada Media Group, in the disposition of 580 Mallory Way in Carson City, Nevada. The 90,056-square-foot industrial building was purchased by real estate and investment management firm Greenlaw Partners, for $11,300,000, with plans to lease the space to Bruce Aerospace. Currently located in Dayton, Nevada, Bruce Aerospace is an elite producer of aircraft interior lighting systems. Bruce Aerospace plans to occupy the Mallory Way Location in 2023 after completing building modifications.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe projects get boost from Nevada’s $167 million funding package
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A few projects at Lake Tahoe received a boost on Wednesday from the 2023 omnibus appropriations package that will distribute $167.62 million in community project funding to 85 programs across Nevada. The money will fund a variety of projects, including the expansion of mental and...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
Record-Courier
Tahoe planners approve Stateline luxury project
A luxury development across from the new events center at Stateline was recently approved by Lake Tahoe planners. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency voted a 9-5 on Dec. 14 a mixed-use residential and commercial project called Latitude 39, from developers PCS Stateline LLC, that will be built on the site of at the former Wells Fargo bank.
FOX Reno
Some NV Energy customers report bills doubling this month — here's why
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If your last NV Energy bill gave you sticker shock — you're not the only one. Dozens of people took to social media to complain about drastic month-to-month increases in their recent energy bills, with some customers reporting bills more than 100% higher than the previous month.
nnbw.com
RED Development announces Daily Thread opening at Outlets at Legends
Daily Thread, one of the nation’s emerging off-price retailers has expanded its Midwest and Nevada footprints and is now open across various RED Development properties. Property locations include Outlets at Legends in Sparks; Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne; Regency in Omaha; and Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit. Daily...
FOX Reno
Sierra snowpack one month ahead of schedule, drought concerns continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — The early December storm that slammed the Sierra from December 9 through December 12 not only shut down major roadways and ski operations, but broke significant snowpack records for this time of year. The Eastern Sierra is currently 257% of median...
KOLO TV Reno
Redwood, Uptip, among tech companies expanding or relocating in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this month the Peppermill’s Tuscany Ballroom was full of representatives from companies that are either new to our area or are expanding here. “We were in the bay area years ago and companies said they would never move to Reno,” explained EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski.
Recycling Today
Aqua Metals begins operations at Nevada LIB recycling facility
Aqua Metals Inc., Reno, Nevada, has completed equipment installation and is now operating what it claims is a first-of-its-kind lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling facility at its McCarran, Nevada-based Innovation Center. The company says the pilot is now operational with the introduction of feedstock into the automated system, enabling immediate recovery...
KOLO TV Reno
Biden appoints UNR professor to nuclear waste panel
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden Administration has appointed a UNR professor of hydrology to a panel on nuclear waste. Scott W. Tyler will serve on the U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board. There, he provide technical and scientific peer reviews of the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear waste management activities.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cluster of prehistoric fossils at Nevada state park believed to be birthing grounds
RENO — As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
How to eat like a local in North Lake Tahoe
Here's where to experience the best of North Lake Tahoe's food scene.
sparkstrib.com
Law & Order Special Victims: Nevada’s Disposable Cops
If you watch the longest-running TV drama in U.S. history, you are acquainted with New York Special Victims Unit Capt. Olivia Benson. We had somebody that good in these parts for 16 years but her employers — us — destroyed her. Stingy low-tax Nevada is a leader in...
Sierra Sun
Moonbikes touch down in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The world’s first electric snowbike touched down near Truckee last weekend. Offering a different way to zip around the Tahoe backcountry, Moonbikes, a company based in the French Alps, set up a pair of demo days last weekend at the Prosser Hill OHV Staging Area.
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
