lakecountyexam.com
Lakeview prepares for potential flooding
Working together, the Town of Lakeview, Lake County, the Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, and the Lake County Chamber of Commerce have been preparing for the potential of a flood. "Instead of reacting, we are taking proactive measures. December 21st, a meeting was conducted to lay out a plan of action...
Red Rock Biofuels in foreclosure, owes $350M
As detailed in a lengthy legal notice first published in the Dec. 21 edition of the Examiner, the Red Rock Biofuels property located in Lakeview has gone into foreclosure and will be sold to satisfy the obligations of Red Rock's trust deed. Red Rock has failed to pay the principal...
