(Des Moines) -- State Senator Tom Shipley expects property taxes to be a major focus of lawmakers in the 2023 Legislative Session. But, the Nodaway Republican says what form tax relief will take in the upcoming session remains to be seen. Groups like Iowans for Tax Relief are pushing for a two-year freeze on property taxes in this coming session. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shipley says whatever tax bill emerges won't be an overnight proposal.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO