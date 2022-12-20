Read full article on original website
Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History
If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements
The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Baptist Health Paducah COO Bonnie Schrock joins Lifeline Recovery Center board
PADUCAH — Bonnie Schrock, who recently retired as vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health Paducah, has joined the board of directors of Lifeline Recovery Center, the residential substance abuse treatment program announced Wednesday. Schrock left Baptist Health Paducah after 30 years at the hospital, working as...
radionwtn.com
HCMC Weather Closures For Friday
PARIS, Tenn. – Due to inclement weather, Henry County Medical Center has the following clinic closures for Friday, December 23, 2022:. Currently, the following clinic is still open for patients:. Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates – (731) 642-8884. Paris Behavioral Health is normally closed on Fridays. Other closures may...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville Recycling program nearing new sign-up goal
The Hopkinsville Solid Waste Recycling program is just shy of their sign-up goal and officials are doing an end-of-the-year push to reach it. Coordinator Mandy Guffey says they only need 33 more households to sign-up as of Wednesday morning, and she says its very easy to sign-up, either by calling or going online.
radionwtn.com
Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake
Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police foundation delivers gifts to local children
The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Police school resource officers teamed up on Tuesday to bring some holiday cheer to the community. School Resource Officer Gretchen Morgan recently asked students at three city elementary schools to write letters to Santa Claus. Out of hundreds of letters received, the group chose 27 to make some wishes come true.
yoursportsedge.com
Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown
Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
whopam.com
Bitter cold, snow-covered roads bring in holiday weekend
Roads are snow-covered and temperatures are as cold as advertised this morning after an Arctic air mass plunged into Western Kentucky last night. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Matt Overby describes streets as treacherous, a dispatcher at Christian County ECC says there have been numerous motorists slide off the Pennyrile Parkway and I-24, Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Baumann says be on the lookout for black ice in addition to the snow and dispatchers in Trigg County also report snow-covered roadways.
radionwtn.com
Five Hunters Fined In Calloway County For Illegal Activities
Murray, Ky.–A Calloway County judge recently fined four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man nearly $70,000 after accepting guilty pleas related to 135 charges of illegally guiding hunters and illegal use of bait. Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources uncovered the violations during...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
KFVS12
Marshall Co., Ky. judge executive declares local state of emergency ahead of winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The county judge executive declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, December 21 ahead of a dangerous winter storm. The executive order sets up the emergency operations plan and allows the county emergency management director to coordinate emergency responders and local agencies.
Child’s tongue gets stuck on pole in southern Illinois
Like a famous scene out of "A Christmas Story," a young child in southern Illinois learned the hard way not to place their tongue on a frozen pole.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Warming Center To Open
Paris, Tenn.–Due to the forecast of dangerous frigid temperatures expected late Thursday evening through Monday, Henry County Emergency Management will be making preparations along with Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Dept, Paris Special School District and Paris First United Methodist Church to open a warming shelter at the WO Inman Middle School Tornado Shelter located at 400 Harrison St in Paris.
kbsi23.com
Paducah City Hall to close early Thursday due to coming storm
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah City Hall will close early Thursday with the forecast of accumulating snow and a significant drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon from the winter storm moving into the area. Paducah City Hall is located at 300 South 5th Street. Other city offices will be closing...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Patrolling For Stranded Motorists
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and his deputies are currently patrolling county roads for stranded motorists. Anyone stuck or who needs assistance should call the non-emergency line at (270) 522-8888. Like many who have advised, those who don’t need to travel, shouldn’t, as first responders continue to push and keep...
