Murray, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History

If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Winter storm impact: Cancellations and postponements

The following weather-related cancellations and postponements have been announced for the Hopkinsville area. Hopkinsville Solid Waste Authority is closed Friday. Routes that cannot be run on Friday will be run on Monday. Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Soccer and Jr. Pro basketball games on Thursday at the Planter Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022

Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
NEW CONCORD, KY
radionwtn.com

HCMC Weather Closures For Friday

PARIS, Tenn. – Due to inclement weather, Henry County Medical Center has the following clinic closures for Friday, December 23, 2022:. Currently, the following clinic is still open for patients:. Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates – (731) 642-8884. Paris Behavioral Health is normally closed on Fridays. Other closures may...
PARIS, TN
whopam.com

Hopkinsville Recycling program nearing new sign-up goal

The Hopkinsville Solid Waste Recycling program is just shy of their sign-up goal and officials are doing an end-of-the-year push to reach it. Coordinator Mandy Guffey says they only need 33 more households to sign-up as of Wednesday morning, and she says its very easy to sign-up, either by calling or going online.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Duck Hunters Rescued On Kentucky Lake

Marshall County, Ky.–Duck hunters stranded on a small island on Kentucky Lake were rescued earlier today by the Marshall County Rescue Squad. The Rescue Squad was paged out to provide assistance to duck hunters who had lost power on their boat and were stranded on a small island. Rescue...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah police foundation delivers gifts to local children

The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Police school resource officers teamed up on Tuesday to bring some holiday cheer to the community. School Resource Officer Gretchen Morgan recently asked students at three city elementary schools to write letters to Santa Claus. Out of hundreds of letters received, the group chose 27 to make some wishes come true.
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Eaves Flirts With 40 as Maroons Hold Off Hoptown

Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Marcus Eaves was nearly perfect from the free-throw line, including 14 makes in the fourth quarter, to help the Maroons hold off Hopkinsville 63-58 on Tuesday at the First United Bank Holiday Classic. The Maroons earned their sixth win in a row to improve to 9-1 ahead...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove

A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
OAK GROVE, KY
whopam.com

Bitter cold, snow-covered roads bring in holiday weekend

Roads are snow-covered and temperatures are as cold as advertised this morning after an Arctic air mass plunged into Western Kentucky last night. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Matt Overby describes streets as treacherous, a dispatcher at Christian County ECC says there have been numerous motorists slide off the Pennyrile Parkway and I-24, Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Baumann says be on the lookout for black ice in addition to the snow and dispatchers in Trigg County also report snow-covered roadways.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Five Hunters Fined In Calloway County For Illegal Activities

Murray, Ky.–A Calloway County judge recently fined four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man nearly $70,000 after accepting guilty pleas related to 135 charges of illegally guiding hunters and illegal use of bait. Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources uncovered the violations during...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Henry County Warming Center To Open

Paris, Tenn.–Due to the forecast of dangerous frigid temperatures expected late Thursday evening through Monday, Henry County Emergency Management will be making preparations along with Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Dept, Paris Special School District and Paris First United Methodist Church to open a warming shelter at the WO Inman Middle School Tornado Shelter located at 400 Harrison St in Paris.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Paducah City Hall to close early Thursday due to coming storm

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah City Hall will close early Thursday with the forecast of accumulating snow and a significant drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon from the winter storm moving into the area. Paducah City Hall is located at 300 South 5th Street. Other city offices will be closing...
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg Sheriff’s Office Patrolling For Stranded Motorists

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and his deputies are currently patrolling county roads for stranded motorists. Anyone stuck or who needs assistance should call the non-emergency line at (270) 522-8888. Like many who have advised, those who don’t need to travel, shouldn’t, as first responders continue to push and keep...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

