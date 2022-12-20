Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs sign catcher Tucker Barnhart
Here’s what I wrote about Barnhart in my “Cubs free agent target” series last month:. After spending eight years with the Reds, Barnhart was traded to the Tigers last offseason as the Reds freely dumped salaries. Barnhart didn’t hit particularly well in Detroit, but then again, the entire Tigers team seemed to forget how to hit in 2022. Detroit finished last in MLB in runs, home runs and only the awful A’s prevented them from finishing last in OPS and OPS+.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Roberto Perez
If you, the Cubs fan, have any memories of Roberto Perez, they’re probably from his role as Cleveland’s primary catcher in the 2016 World Series. Perez didn’t begin that year as Cleveland’s main catcher, but took over in July due to injuries to their starter and remained there through the entire postseason. That included a two-homer performance in Game 1 of the World Series, one off Jon Lester, one off Hector Rondon, as Cleveland won that game 6-0.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, December 23
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Glenallen Hill edition
Cin. Reds Barry Larkin #11 in action vs Chicago Cubs Glenallen Hill #4.; Hill slides safely into 2B. Checks out. That’s definitely Larkin and Hill. Hill wore 10 different numbers in his career with seven different MLB teams. He had two stints with the Cubs, in 1993-94 and again from 1998-2000. He wore No. 4 for the Cubs in the first stint and No. 6 in the second one.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Is there such a thing as a ‘franchise player’ in Major League Baseball?
With the signings of multiple players to huge contracts by the New York Mets this offseason, and the scattering of other major free agents to various teams, including the signing of Dansby Swanson by the Cubs, the question arose (at least for me): Can one player really change the fortunes of a baseball team enough to make them a World Series champion?
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Curt Casali
The Cubs need a catcher to pair with Yan Gomes in 2023. I’ve looked at a number of possible signings in this realm for the Cubs and a number of them are now off the board — Christian Vázquez, Omar Narváez, and just last night, James McCann, a possible Cubs trade target, was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ new sheriff in town
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Carlos Correa wtf? Wow, is all I can say....
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: ‘Tis the season
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the merriest meet-up for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. It’s our last performance before the holiday break and we’re so glad that you stopped by. We’re in the giving spirit and we hope you are too. Come on in and share some holiday cheer with us. It’s cold outside but it’s warm in here. There’s still room in here for our friends. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: The Mets got a lump of Correa for Christmas
This will be the last OTC before Christmas, so first and foremost I want to wish everyone reading a very safe and happy holiday. I hope you get some time off and an opportunity to decompress, spend time with family, and just enjoy the offerings of the season. And with...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs claim Anthony Kay on waivers from Blue Jays
The Cubs announced Friday that they had claimed lefthanded reliever Anthony Kay on waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. Kay is 27 and was the Mets’ No. 1 pick (31st overall) in the 2016 Draft out of UConn. The Jays acquired him in July 2019 in the Marcus Stroman deal, so there’s a Cubs connection.
