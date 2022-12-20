ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

alan schwamberger
5d ago

So Seattle is generous because of having, "The most food banks per square of the population." You know what that tells me. that the basic cost is outrageously high that more food banks are needed because more people have to use them. And that is your idea of a generous city, a city filled with so many in need that you have to have more food banks than anyone else. That is equivalent to saying that a country that is in war or going through famine is generous because more food and clothing is given away for free in their borders.... SMH. what a joke of an article.

05 Best Places to Live in Washington State

Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State

Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Cannabis sales slow in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — When Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, a new industry opened up for the state. Since then, recreational cannabis retail has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. But new numbers from the Liquor and Cannabis Board...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022

As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

The 10 most expensive cities in America

When it comes to cost of living, neither the East Coast nor the West Coast fare all that well. Perhaps it's no surprise, but if your top priority when choosing a home is affordability, cities in coastal states generally aren't the way to go — though these locations can have a lot to offer in a number of other categories. Here's a rundown of the cities that rank as the most expensive in the U.S. This list is based on Kiplinger's analysis of data from the Council for Community and Economic Research, which offers a Cost of Living Index measuring prices across...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building

Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With

1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Controversies in and around Tacoma

In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
TACOMA, WA
AccuWeather

Seattle, Portland at risk of potential ice storm before Christmas

AccuWeather meteorologists are becoming increasingly concerned that the necessary atmospheric ingredients may come together to deliver a significant ice storm to the Pacific Northwest from Thursday into start of the holiday weekend. The region has already dealt with adverse conditions this week. On Tuesday, heavy snow spread across the Northwest...
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

